Shaylee Chrisman carried Northeast R-IV School at Cairo girls into the first half with a 28-16 lead against Slater, where the junior guard supplied 12 of her game-high 16 points, and guided the Lady 'Cats to a 52-43 home victory Friday in Central Activities Conference play.

With the 2019-2020 regular season coming to a close Feb. 21 across the state for schools in Class 1-3, the win ensures Cairo (13-9, 5-2 CAC) will not have a losing record come the opening day of Class 1 District 10 tournament being held the following week at Sturgeon. Cairo hosts Pilot Grove in a make up game Monday, and Thursday they host Sturgeon.

However, the Lady 'Cats are forced to be making adjustments in its operating scheme as they make their run toward districts as their senior scoring leader, Taegan Bartolacci, (18 ppg) is out for the rest of the season after suffering a lateral meniscus tear earlier in the week.

In their recent game with Slater (6-13, 1-6 CAC), two other Cairo players reached double figures;Rileigh Eberhardt had 12 points and Quincy Wiegand added 11. Also, Morgan Taylor supplied nine points for the cause and Gracie Brumley tossed in four.

The Lady 'Cats made 10 of 19 free throws in the game, compared to the Wildcats going 8-for-15.

Maria McCabe led the Slater girls with 14 points and Imilee Grimes had 10.

Moberly vs. Hannibal

The Lady Spartans offensive scheme was troubled in the fourth quarter Friday where Moberly was outscored 12-2 by Hannibal, and the result handed Moberly a 51-43 loss on the road to their North Central Missouri Conference rival.

Moberly girls (10-11, 3-4 NCMC) trailed 33-26 by halftime but gained momentum in the third quarter by acquiring a 41-39 advantage when the period ended.

Emma Deien of Hannibal (13-7, 4-2 NCMC) had 16 points to lead her team and Bella Falconer aded 14.

Seniors Mary Billington and Aleesia Oliver scored 17 and 10 points respectively for the Lady Spartans.

Moberly varsity girls are scheduled to compete Friday, Feb. 21 at Mexico.

Boys Game

The sound of a whistle was prominent during the varsity boys basketball game that followed as the teams were assessed a combined 45 fouls.

When the noise settled, Hannibal would make 22 of 36 free throws compared to the Spartans going 12-for24 at the stripe, and the Pirates held off Moberly winning 58-49.

Seniors Preston Bennett and Adreke Brumbaugh each scored 17 points, and Tristen Terrill added 15 for Hannibal (6-11, 2-4 NCMC).

Toby Short of Moberly supplied 14 points and Toby Short had 12 in a losing effort for the Spartans (2-17, 0-7 NCMC).

Moberly boys are scheduled to travel Tuesday to play Battle High School in Columbia, and Feb. 21 at Mexico.

Higbee at Brashear Tournament

After Higbee led the tournament host by four when the first quarter ended, the Lady Tigers fell behind 22-18 at the half and could not match the offensive fire power Brashear put forth thereafter.

Brashear kept up its pace to the end where they outscored Higbee 17-9 in the fourth segment and won the third place girls game of their Brashear Invitational by a 62-44 result.

“We led until midway through the second quarter and just struggled to play down hill effectively We shot 25% from the floor and Brashear shot 49% from the floor.,” said Higbee girls coach Tanner Burton. “Some nights just pan out like that playing against the host team in a tourney there is always a chance they get into a groove.”

In a losing effort for the Lady Tigers (7-13), sophomore Victoria Gibson nailed four 3-pointers to score 12 points. Macey Whisenand tossed in 11 and Devin Clark had seven points.

Whisenand and Clark were named to the all-tournament team.

Boys Game

Despite playing with a depleted roster and ending the night having just three players on the basketball floor Saturday, the Higbee boys lost in overtime 77-71 in the third place boys game of the Brashear Invitational to the event host as well.

Trailing 32-26 at halftime, Higbee outscored Brashear by five in the third quarter and the teams were tied at 68 by the end of regulation.

“We were short a starter due to suspension so we started with eight guys. We battled all night we held a 7-point lead in the first and their largest lead of the night was six points. It was a great game in a great atmosphere for high school basketball,” Higbee coach Burton said. “We had four players foul out and ended the game with three players on the court when overtime ended. I could not be prouder of this group of young men for the fight they showed. It showed a lot of hunger and that all starts with our leaders.”

Senior William Gibson had an explosive night by knocking down 7 of 20 threes en route to scoring a game-high 38 points and he pulled down 13 rebounds in a losing effort for the Tiger boys (10-10). Keetun Redifer contributed 14 points and Chad Crawford added nine along with him having 13 rebounds before fouling out.

Coach Burton said when starters Gibson and Kirby fouled out early in overtime trailing 73-71, the three remaining active players were reserves Colby Mitchell, Stephen Johnson and Marex Ouano.

“They were doing everything they could in the most disadvantage situation possible and we just could not trade missed free throws for scoring of our own,” added Burton.

The Higbee girls and boys teams are at home Monday against Calvary Lutheran and Tuesday against Jamestown, both are CCAA rivals. The Tigers are to visit La Plata on Thursday and Higbee is scheduled to wrap up their regular season Friday with a make up home game against Marion County.

