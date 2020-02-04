The Kansas City Mavericks, who fired head coach John-Scott Dickson last week and replaced him with assistant coach Kohl Schultz, continue to make changes to the ECHL team.

The Mavericks announced Monday they have traded defenseman Neal Goff to the South Division-leading South Carolina Stingrays for rookie forward Mitch Vanderlaan.

Vanderlaan, a 5-foot-7, 187-pound forward from Hanwell, New Brunswick, has 13 points on five goals and eight assists in 32 games this season and a plus-16 rating.

“Unfortunately, you have to give up quality to get quality,” said Schultz, the team’s interim coach. “Mitch comes with a great pedigree collegiately, and he was on a very good South Carolina team, so we believe he can make an impact for the Mavericks.”

The 24-year-old rookie played collegiately at Cornell University and was team captain in 2017-18.

“He’s a small wing that should bring a good deal of speed and scoring ability to our group,” Schultz added. “He’s young, but he has a great upside and we believe he will be a good fit.”

Goff departs Kansas City after 92 games with the franchise across two seasons, in which he scored one goal and registered 12 assists for 13 points.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Mavericks gave up five second-period goals Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in a 5-1 loss to division rival Tulsa.

“We had four bad minutes in the second period and it really cost us,” Schultz said. “We played well the first period, then we didn’t do any of the things that had helped up get that 1-0 first-period lead in the second period.

“We got back to Mavericks hockey in the third period, but it was too late.”

The Saturday night loss came a day after Schultz won his first game as interim head coach as the Mavericks downed the same Oilers team 2-1 in a dramatic shootout win (see related story).

Derek Pratt scored the lone Mavericks goal at 19:48 of the first period, and was assisted by Bryan Lemos and Matt Schmalz. It was Pratt’s first goal as a Maverick.

Tyler Parsons started the game but was replaced by Nick Schneider at 17:55 of the second period.

“I wanted to light a fire under the guys, so we made the change in goalies,” Schultz added. “We needed a wake-up call, and I thought the best way to get that done was by sending Nick into the net. It had nothing to do with Tyler’s play – a change needed to be made.”

The Mavericks play the Wheeling Nailers at 6:05 p.m. tonight at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.