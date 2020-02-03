Following a tied halftime score of 24 in their tightly played game with Fulton, the Moberly varsity girls made just enough defensive stops in the second half to return home earning a tough 44-40 victory against their North Central Missouri Conference host.

The Lady Spartans (9-8, 2-2 NCMC) were led in scoring by seniors Aleesia Oliver and Mary Billington with 17 and 13 points respectively.

Fulton (3-12, 0-5 NCMC) received 18 points from Kayanna Gaines and Kiah Pittman had nine.

Moberly will celebrated its Courtwarming on Tuesday night hosting Marshall, and Friday they compete at Battle High School in Columbia.

Boys Game

Moberly sophomore Jaisten Payned pumped in 24 points and junior Toby Short added 11 Friday, but the Spartans were in need of more offensive fire power in a 55-45 loss to Fulton in North Central Missouri Conference play.

The Hornets (8-7, 3-2 NCMC) led Moberly 32-20 at halftime.

Tyler Sayler had 17 points for Fulton and Courtland Simmons added 16.

Spartan boys were at home Tuesday aganst Marshall, and will not play again until Feb. 11 when they host Kirksville.