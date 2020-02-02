Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former University of Missouri standout Blaine Gabbert will make a homecoming trip to Columbia as the special guest speaker at the fourth annual Best of Prep Tribbys dinner June 20 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.

Gabbert will participate in a Q&A session during the main program and take photos with student-athlete award winners from high schools across Boone County.

"I'm looking forward to coming home to Missouri and meeting some amazing student-athletes," Gabbert said. "I've been where many of them are and I look forward to sharing my stories of successes, but also the struggles that we all go through. Keep working hard and I hope to see you in June."

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at columbiatribune.com/tribbys. Student-athletes selected to one of the Tribbys all-star teams will receive an invitation with instructions on how to claim their free ticket to the awards show, or they may request their code on the event website.

The banquet is hosted by the Columbia Daily Tribune with presenting partner Missouri Health Care.

"The Tribbys had its best year yet in 2019 with a great crowd, well-earned recognition for local student-athletes and an inspiring message. The goal this summer is to keep that momentum going," Tribune Publisher Terri Leifeste said. "We look forward to welcoming former Mizzou quarterback Blaine Gabbert back to Columbia. I am excited for him to share his experiences and life lessons while reminiscing on his career with the Tigers a decade ago.

"This promises to be a can't-miss event, and we cannot wait for our community to come together for this special night."

Gabbert, 30, a Ballwin native, graduated from Parkway West High School as a five-star football prospect and committed to play for Gary Pinkel at Missouri.

Gabbert earned the Tigers' starting quarterback role as a sophomore, when he threw for 3,593 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions, leading the team to an 8-5 season that ended at the Texas Bowl.

As a junior, Gabbert posted 3,186 passing yards and 16 touchdowns through the air with nine interceptions, helping Missouri earn a share of the Big 12 North Division title and finish 10-3. Gabbert and the Tigers defeated No. 1 Oklahoma that year and played in the Insight Bowl.

His 6,822 career passing yards rank sixth in program history, while only four other Missouri quarterbacks have thrown for more than his 40 touchdowns — which he did in just two years.

He decided to forgo his senior season with the Tigers to enter the 2011 NFL Draft, in which he was selected No. 10 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Over the past nine years, Gabbert has played for five organizations, starting 48 games with 9,063 passing yards and 48 touchdowns. Before joining the Buccaneers, he had time as a starter for the 49ers, Cardinals and Titans.

Gabbert dislocated his shoulder in a preseason game last year and was placed on injured reserve by Tampa Bay, missing the entire 2019 season.

He has been rehabbing to return to the field in 2020.

The Tribbys will honor Boone County’s top athletes from 12 schools and 20 sports, including accolades for male and female athlete of the year among other superlative honors.

"This night is a prime opportunity to shine a spotlight on achievements within our high school sports community this year," Tribune sports editor Kevin Graeler said. "We intend to recognize not only the milestones and victories, but the dedication and commitment to excellence that it took to get there."

The program will consist of a sit-down meal, awards presentation and time for the audience to ask Gabbert questions.

Visit columbiatribune.com/tribbys for more information.