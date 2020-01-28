Before most fans had found a seat on the bleachers, a trio of freshmen and a wily senior provided a hint of what was about to happen in the opening round of the 22nd annual Sonic Showdown Monday night at Grain Valley High School.

Freshman Grace Slaughter had 10 points, fellow freshman Ella Clyman added eight points and seven rebounds and the third fab frosh of the group, Cameryn Bown, nailed a couple of 3-pointers while senior Keely Hill scored 11 points to lead the Eagles to an 18-2 first-quarter lead and comfortable 39-6 halftime advantage en route to a 62-23 victory over Oak Grove.

The Eagles will face St. Michael the Archangel in an 8:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.

“What impressed me about the way we played tonight,” said Slaughter, a 6-foot-1 guard, “was the way we passed the ball around and played team ball.

“People are going to look at the score and think we scored a lot of points, but we had a lot of players score points tonight, and that’s when we are the most successful – when we get everyone involved in our offense.”

Coach Randy Draper played 13 Eagles, and 12 scored. He filled the floor in the second half with a host of players who weren’t even listed on the program roster.

“Grace is an amazing player, and what makes her so amazing is that she is so unselfish,” Clyman said. “Grace would rather pass the ball and get an assist than score the basket herself.

“She loves to get everyone involved, and she is able to do that because she sees the court so well.”

Hill agreed, adding, “This isn’t a team of two or three players who can score. Tonight, everyone contributed. Grace and our guards get everyone involved, and it was so much fun to watch our other players get in the game and contribute. It was just a fun night.

“We didn’t want to do anything to run up the score or anything like that, that’s why Coach played so many different girls.”

That fact was not lost on Oak Grove first-year coach Toni Leon.

“This is a good time of the season for us to play in a tournament, where it’s not a conference game and we can work on some things we need to work on now that some of our players are back (from injuries),” Leon said.

“It’s like I told our girls at halftime, there are nights where you play a really good team and it’s just not your night. There was never a lack of effort on our part, it just wasn’t our night.”

Draper calls his Eagles a “work in progress,” and the veteran coach saw a lot of progress Monday.

“We played seven kids who got the job done in a big way in the first half and we played a lot of other kids who came in off the bench and I was impressed because I saw no letdown,” Draper said. “The kids who came in got after it, just like our starters and reserves did in the first half.

“This team is young, we’re a work in progress, and I thought we made a lot of progress tonight.”

Kelsey Webb scored six points to lead the Panthers, who face Winnetonka in consolation action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.