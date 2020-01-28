CommunityR-VI Lady Trojans throttled Cairo winning 83-33 at home in a make up game Saturday by holding the Northeast R-IV School Lady 'Cats to single digits in three of four quarters that were played.

Community girls, ranked No. 3 among all Class 1 girls teams in the Jan. 22 state poll, jumped out to a 33-5 lead when the first quarter ended and led 53-21 at the break.

“We could not miss in the first quarter. The girls were hungry for this game and could not wait to dig in and play one of the best teams in the conference,” said Community girls coach Bob Curtis. “I am so proud of he girls and how they shared the ball as we had seven girls right around double figurers playing great defense, forcing a ton of turnovers.”

Dalaney Bowers led the Lady Trojans (14-1, 4-0 CAC) with 19 points. Natalie Thomas had 14 points and five assists and Alexis Welch muscled in 13 points and she pulled down eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Brianna Beamer and Sarah Angel supplied eight points each and both Sadie Hoyt and Lauryn Robnett tossed in seven.

Boys game

The Trojan boys team was not as fortunate as the Community girls as the sequence of events and game outcome flip-flopped.

A sizzling start, the Northeast R-IV School at Cairo boys create a 16-point cushion from their host within the initial eight minutes of play.

The Bearcats more than duplicated that offensive production in the second quarter, extending its lead to 43-12 by halftime and returned home with a convincing 84-35 victory against Community R-VI in Central Activities Conference play.

Jayden Warren caught fire with his jump shots as the senior guard dropped in seven field goals to score a game-high 19 points for the Bearcats (12-2, 3-1 CAC). Both Bryce Taylor and Gage Wilson netted 14 points, Colby Hale went 4-for-4 at the stripe to score 11. Four other Cairo players also scored.

Community boys (4-10, 1-3 CAC) received 14 points from Caden Escamilla, while Kaden Brooks scored eight points and Garrett Schmidt had seven.

On Tap

The Trojan teams are participating this week in the Sturgeon Tournament.

Despite their 14-1 record and state-ranked No. 3 in Class 1, the Community girls enter the tournament as the third-seed and played New Bloomfield on Monday. Winner moved into Wednesday's semifinal at 7:30 p.m. in a game to be played at the high school gym while the loser has the same tip off at the middle school gym.

The Community boys are the seventh seed playing No. 2 Salisbury at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school gym. Loser of this game plays in the 6 p.m. consolation contest on Thursday night at the middle school gym while the winner moves into the same time slot with the game played at the high school gym.