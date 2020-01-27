The Boonville Pirates JV wrestling team had a productive day while competing in the Moberly Tournament on Saturday.

While taking only three wrestlers to the tournament, Boonville came away with two first-place finishers and one fourth place finisher.

Boonville assistant wrestling coach Kyle Newham said there was no team scores but the kids did great and fought hard. “It was nice to see a couple of wrestlers finish with a first place medal,” Newham said. “They all have been working hard and making improvements. Hopefully, this will lead to more confidence as the season moves forward.”

Brayden Gamel and Caleb Martin both place first in their respective weight classes while Zane Watring finished fourth overall.

Competing in the 106 pound weight class for Boonville, Gamel won both of his matches by pins against Dawson Borja of Marshall in 4:47 and 54 seconds.

As for Martin, he competed in the 120 pound weight class and finished 3-0 with two major decisions and one injury default. Martin won his first match against Cynthia Martinez of Marshall by a score of 10-1. Then, after winning by injury default in the second round against Justin Sullens of Capital City, Martin came back to win by another major decision over Hunter Boots of Moberly 10-1.

As for Watring, he fell in all three matches by pins against Bodie Legan of Macon in 2:37, Shawn Pehle of Mexico in 1:41 and Dominic Cahalan of Kirksville in 1:17.



