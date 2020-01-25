After faltering in the final quarter Thursday, Blue Springs South boys basketball coach Josh Smith was happy to see his team respond in a positive way Friday.

Khayden Hools sank two free throws – the last two points of his game-high 20 points – with five seconds left to seal a 67-63 victory over Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest in the third-place game of the Shawnee Mission West Viking Classic.

“It was a hard-fought win over a quality opponent – and a nice bounce back after a disappointing second half last night (a 72-48 to Blue Valley North),” Smith said. “We got positive contributions from everyone that set foot on the court and finished strong by getting some big defensive rebounds late and knocking down six straight free throws at the end.”

Devin Tomlinson hit four clutch free throws before Hooks and finished with nine points. Cade Berg added 12 points and Johnny George had eight for the Jaguars (8-6).

PARK HILL SOUTH 59, TRUMAN 45: Playing with star guard Kaimen Lennox, the Truman Patriots got off to a strong start Friday.

The finish wasn’t so good, however, as the Patriots fell to Park Hill South in the third-place game of the North Kansas City Invitational.

Lennox injured his ankle in a 48-45 semifinal loss to North Kansas City Thursday. The Patriots trailed just 28-25 Friday, but the Panthers outscored them 14-6 in the third quarter to take control.

“We played a solid first half,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “We struggled to score in the third quarter. Sam Billimon picked up two quick fouls and sat a lot. We will learn from this game.”

Runney Hernandez scored nine points, Max Black added eight and Billimon and Caleb Allen each finished with seven for the Patriots (10-5).

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS 65, FRONTENAC 33: Blue Springs held host Frontenac (Kan.) to just 10 second-half points and pulled away to advance to the championship of the Kansas National Guard Invitational Friday night.

The Wildcats led 32-23 but outscored Frontenac 33-10 in the final two quarters to advance to Saturday’s 3 p.m. title game against Providence Academy.

Brooke Niemann scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for Blue Springs (11-3), which has won 10 straight after a 1-3 start. Jada Williams and Aliyah Bello each added 12 points and Jayla Sample had 11.

VAN HORN 37, UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 30: Van Horn overcame a slow first half with a 16-4 advantage in the third quarter to claim its seventh straight victory.

The Falcons (10-3) led just 8-7 at halftime but took a 24-11 lead into the final quarter. Lexi Robinson sank all eight of her free throws and finished with a game-high 13. Bre Pace and Daisy Washington each added six.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 55, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 47: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t sustain a strong start in a loss to St. James in the consolation final of the KA-MO Classic at Blue Valley North.

The Broncos grabbed an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and led 28-24 at halftime, but St. James outscored them 31-19 in the final two periods for the win.

Elauni Bennett scored 23 points to pace the Broncos (5-7).