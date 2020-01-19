Climax Springs took on Leeton for third place at the Skyline Tournament on Saturday and the Cougars came up a few points short in a 63-49 defeat.

Climax Springs trailed 31-24 at the break and could not quite find a way to climb back in it.

On a positive note, the Cougars enjoyed a fairly balanced scoring attack as Autumn Wallace led the way with 10 points while Hailey McIntosh and Jayden Butterfield added nine points each, C.J. Dake turned in eight points, Abi Wolfe finished with seven and Maranda Burke chipped in six. Wallace also finished with 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Climax Springs (8-5) hosts Macks Creek on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.