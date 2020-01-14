When she is not playing for the Lady Hornets basketball or softball teams, and running track in the springtime, Westran High School senior Carlye Cash enjoys being lost in the episodes of a Hallmark romance movie found on television.

Carlye, who enjoys sports simply for the activity and especially being engaged with the companionship of her teammates, shines in the Moberly Monitor-Index spotlight as the featured athlete of the week for Jan. 12-18.

The daughter of Nick Cash and Angie Kinyon has been a two-year varsity starting guard for the Lady Hornets basketball team under head coach Chris Sander. As of 10 games played through Monday, Jan. 13, the Lady Hornets are remain in search of their first win of this 2019-2020 season and were scheduled to play Tuesday at Scotland County in Memphis. Come this Friday Westran will host Brookfield.

In addition to athletics, Carlye participates in the Huntsville school's student organizations of FTA, FBLA and the A-Plus program

She has a 21-year old sister Kaylin and her brother Andrew is 15. Following graduation, Cash intends to go to college and study towards a degree in nursing.

Here's getting to know Carlye a little more.

Favorite TV Show & Movie: “Letters to God”

Favorite music, song, musical group/artist: Anything country

If you was given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

“I would want to fly because then I would not have to walk,” said Cash.

If you could go back in time, what date or time period would you go to first and why?

“I'd like to go back to the time when my parents got married,” she said.