TULSA, Okla. – Before Friday night’s ECHL Mountain Division showdown with Tulsa, coach John-Scott Dickson was visiting with broadcaster Bob Rennison.

“I was talking with Bob about the confidence the guys have right now – and, like I said, it was before the game,” Dickson said by phone after his Mavericks skated to a 5-1 win at BOK Center in Tulsa. “You could just see the confidence. I’ve seen it all week at practice, and I saw it tonight, too. Then, our guys go and play with a lot of confidence. Not cockiness – we certainly don’t have anything to be cocky about – but a confidence that has played a big role in our recent success.”

Mavericks defenseman Terrance Amorosa finished the night with three points on a goal and two assists, and captain Rocco Carzo netted two goals in the Mavs’ fourth straight win.

“We are so much more confident now,” Carzo said before the Mavericks left for Tulsa. “We’re a lot better than our record indicates and we’re winning big games in our division. We have to do that if we want to make a run at the playoffs.”

The Mavericks are 3-0 in 2020 and have won six of their last seven games.

Goaltender Tyler Parsons was red hot in the net, stopping 36 of 37 shots.

“It doesn’t matter who’s in the net,” Parsons said this week, “because everyone is getting the job done. It’s a lot of fun winning like we have been and we want to keep it going.”

Tulsa grabbed a 1-0 lead 2:39 into the contest on a power play goal from Adam Pleskach.

But Carzo tied the game at the 6-minute mark of the opening period. Amorosa and Tad Kozun assisted on the goal.

Amorosa notched his second point of the evening with a goal with 1:14 left in the first. Kevin McKernan and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.

“It was big to come back and tie the game then take the lead at their place,” Dickson said.

David Dziurzynski tipped home a Cliff Watson shot from the point by Derek Pratt to double the Mavs lead to 3-1 at the 1:45 mark of the second period. Derek Pratt also earned an assist on the goal.

Rookie forward Bryan Lemos pushed the lead to 4-1 at 3:55 of the period on assists from Ryan Van Stralen and Amorosa.

Carzo added another goal to make it 5-1 with 9:19 remaining. Neal Goff and Darian Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.

The Mavericks continue their road trip at 7:05 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, where they will meen another division opponent, the Wichita Thunder.

The Mavs then travel to Newfoundland to face defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers, next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 17-16-2-0 Mavericks are in sixth place with 36 points. Wichita is in fifth place with 40, but the Thunder have played four more games than Kansas City. Utah is in fourth place with 42 points.

The four top teams from each division advance to the playoffs.