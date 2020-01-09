AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raytown South

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Webb City

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Truman at Staley

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Winnetonka at Grandview

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:05 p.m. — Orlando SeaWolves at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn

7:30 p.m. — Metro Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

6 or 9 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Nevada or Joplin JV

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn

6 p.m. — Parkway South at Lee’s Summit North

7:30 p.m. — Truman at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Kansas City Classic preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Kansas City Classic diving, Centennial Pool-Plex

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour South African Open, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Cup/WTA Brisbane/Auckland/Shenzhen, 6 a.m., 5 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Germany, 7:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Germany, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Drexel at Towson, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Sony Open, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Memphis at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi State at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina State at North Carolina, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL: Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Olympics: Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Hofstra at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Arizona at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Murray State at Jacksonville State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: LSU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Golf: Asian Tour Hong Kong Open, 10 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Thursday’s Radio

• College basketball: Northwest Missouri at Emporia State, 7:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)