Moberly Lady Greyhounds rushed into the new 2020 decade Saturday afternoon having most of its game execution firing on all cylinders to garner a solid 75-50 triumph at Illinois Central College.

Moberly Area Community College women shot 43 percent from the field, dropped in 8 of 22 threes and all 11 players in uniform contributed points with 10 of them spending at least eight minutes on the floor.

It was this kind of effort that snapped the Cougars 28-game winning streak on its home court in Peoria, Ill. The last home loss sustained by Illinois Central happened to be by MACC in January of 2018 reported Lady Greyhounds coach Hana Haden.

“Our girls came out playing with a lot of energy and much focus on what they were wanting to do. With their long winning streak Illinois Central has proven to be a tough place to play and earlier in the week they defeated No. 1 nationally ranked Kirkwood College of Division II at home so they were really rolling,” MACC women's coach Haden said. “I've watched game film on them and told our team afterwards that they are a better team than what we saw out of them on Saturday. But I take nothing away from us as our girls defended them extremely well and we executed a lot of things ver well in this game. I'm very proud of how well we played.”

Chatori Tyler led the way knocking down four of eight 3-pointers to score a game-high 16 points, while freshman B'Aunce Carter was dialed-in making all five of her field goal attempts to score 10 points and she pulled down seven rebounds for MACC women (13-3).

Moberly Lady Greyhounds led by six after the first period and outscored the Division II 10th-ranked Cougars 23-10 in the next segment to extend their lead to 41-22 and have matters well in control.

Moberly's bench production was impressive as the non-starters out-performed those from the host by a 32-to-16 margin, and the Lady Greyhounds dominated the glass garnering 52 compared to 37 for Illinois Central.

However, MACC struggled at the free throw line making just 5 of 12 attempts, while the Cougars went 14-for-18.

“One thing we've preached to the team all year is our depth. We were able to rotate in four to five girls often in the game and continue to play at a high level and this wore them down as they were forced to take tough shots and make mistakes,” Haden said. “Because we're getting such good play out of 10 to 11 players in our rotation, it will only help us down the stretch.”

Balanced scoring was presented across the line up. DeAnna Wilson dumped in nine points and paced the team in rebounds grabbing 12. Bryce Dowell and Kaysie Newson each netted seven points, and Shania Liburd added six. Kori Tomlin dished out five assists to accompany the five points she contributed, and Darryn Zeigler also scored five points and had four rebounds.

Both Kayla Langley and Bi'Anna Pettis tossed in four points, and Jimala Nansikombi chipped in two during the couple of minutes she spent on the court.

Defensively, the Cougars were held to 29 percent shooting from the field and they made 2 of 10 from behind the arc.

“Illinois Central runs many offensive sets against you that it forces you to be very disciplined to defend. I was wondering how we would play since our last game was Dec. 15 and the girls hadn't return to campus for practice since a few days ago. In our couple of practices after the semester break we worked hard to learn how to defend against their sets and the girls went into this game prepared,” coach Haden said. “Our girls were focused and well-disciplined to defend what was thrown at them while we played a man-defense.”

Leading scorers for Illinois Central were Summer Slower with 12 points, and both Camryn Stafford and Moriah Ward added eight.

Moberly Lady Greyhounds compete Tuesday at St. Louis CC in Forest Park, and come Friday they join the men's team in opening up their NJCAA Region 16 portion of the schedule by hosting Three Rivers CC of Poplar Bluff with a 5 p.m. tip off.