Catching all those crappies with Kris Nelson on Pomme de Terre a couple of weeks ago has me fired up to build more fish habitat of my own in some of the ponds and small lakes I fish near home. Christmas trees make great fish habitat, and right now, there are many available. Gather up a few, and you have what you need to build great fish habitat for this year.

In a press release issued by the MDC, Jamie Koehler, assistant manager of Cape Nature Center, said real Christmas trees can be used to provide shelter to local fish and wildlife, and can be used to improve habitat in ponds, lakes or even a backyard.

Sinking brush to create fish habitat is an endeavor many anglers undertake to develop their own secret spots. Christmas trees make great brush piles and in the days after holidays, truckloads of them are easy to come by.

“Small fish need vegetation and brush to help them hide from predators,” Koehler said. “Additionally, predator fish like crappie and bass sometimes hide behind a limb to wait for an opportunity to grab its prey.”

I grew up on a lake in a large subdivision. My grandpa and uncle were easily two of the best fishermen who were regulars on the water. But it wasn’t because they used special techniques or had superior equipment. It was because they spent weekends in the winter developing large brush piles mostly made up of old Christmas trees that produced fish all year long.

For weeks after Christmas, we would spend our evenings driving around the subdivision with a flatbed trailer behind my uncle’s van, garbage picking trees from the end of driveways until we couldn’t squeeze another on the trailer. Then we would take them back to his garage, where we’d prepare them for sinking.

“Neighbors can work together and recycle all their real Christmas trees in their neighborhood pond,” Koehler said, adding that the trees should be anchored with concrete blocks to keep them from floating to the surface.

There were two ways we’d prepare the trees to be sunk. Most often, we’d work on lashing a dozen or so together into a large wad. Then we’d wrap a chain all the way around them and run it through a couple of cinder blocks. The other way we prepared individual trees was to put the bottom in a small bucket and fill it with concrete. We used a lot of one-gallon ice cream tubs for the buckets.

Our favorite places to place the brush was in front of docks in deep water and along drop-offs. To place the Christmas trees, we used a large pontoon boat. This was before the days of GPS, so we kept a paper map updated with all of our brush piles. We usually sank the big piles in open water and would sink a half-dozen or so single trees in front of and along the sides of docks.

In man made ponds and reservoirs, there's not much natural structure. Developing your own fish habitat in those waters is essential to creating good fisheries. Christmas trees are one of the best ways to do that in winter.

The trees provide woody cover that makes excellent habitat for invertebrates. These are an ideal food source for smaller fish, which draws them in like a magnet. This in turn brings in bigger fish and creates a situation that gives a boost to the lake's entire food chain. They also help young fish, because when the adults spawn their young can hide in those trees.

Sinking brush to attract fish is no secret. A lot of people do it in front of their own docks. But not a lot of people go through all the effort to create exceptional habitat around an entire lake. Doing so gives you a great advantage when fishing through the seasons.

Many of my greatest outdoor memories stem from preparation activities. It’s not always about catching the fish or shooting deer, but what you did to make the opportunity happen that really sticks with. For the rest of my life, I’ll remember how excited my family would be while gathering our annual allotment of used Christmas trees. And how much we enjoyed the fish fries our efforts resulted in.

See you down the trail.

