City offices in Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee's Summit and all branches of the Mid-Continent Public Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Jackson County offices will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday and be closed all day Wednesday for Christmas. Kansas City Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and be closed all day Wednesday.

For bus riders, RideKC buses operated by the Kansas City Area Transit Authority will use Sunday/holiday schedules on Wednesday, but there will not be bus service in Independence on Wednesday.