As the white smoke cleared from Memorial Stadium and Eliah Drinkwitz was officially placed atop the Missouri football program, the Tigers’ new direction had a sense of clarity.

It was the fresh start Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk craved. It was a hire supported by university leadership with a unanimous vote by the Board of Curators on Tuesday morning.

“It’s a competitive market out there, but we got our guy and I’m really excited for all of you to meet him,” Sterk said about the 33rd head coach in program history.

As Sterk cited in the hours after he fired former head coach Barry Odom, the Tigers lost momentum in 2019, squandering a prime opportunity for a breakthrough with a five-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.

Drinkwitz represents a paradigm shift as the former Appalachian State coach tries to unify the Tigers and their fan base behind his vision.

“For me, this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and opportunities of a lifetime must be seized within the lifetime of an opportunity,” Drinkwitz said. “For this to occur, it took a lot of things to come together at the right time. But I know in my heart and in my soul and in my spirit, this is the right place for me and my family at the right time for Mizzou football.”

The 36-year-old Drinkwitz has been lauded as an up-and-coming offensive mind in college football and now has 270 days to implement his system between Tuesday’s introductory news conference at the Show-Me Club in the South End Zone complex at Memorial Stadium and the 2020 season opener against Central Arkansas next Sept. 5.

“I heard a lot about him as an offensive coach, a Lincoln Riley-type guy,” former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said of Drinkwitz, referring to the current Oklahoma head coach. “If he pans out like that, it’s going to be pretty darn good.”

Along with Pinkel, former Missouri AD Mike Alden and head men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin were in attendance for Drinkwitz’s formal introduction.

Two members of Odom’s staff were also in the Show-Me Club for the festivities: defensive line coach Brick Haley, who served just over a week as interim head coach, and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

“Right now, (Drinkwitz’s) head is swirling because he’s got a lot of things to get going,” Pinkel said. Pinkel also made the move from a smaller Division I school (Toledo) to become Tigers head coach. “He can’t wait for (the news conference) to get over so he can to get to work.”

Drinkwitz is set to make $4 million annually for six years in a contract that runs through the 2025 season.

Should the Tigers win eight or more games or if they’re victorious in a bowl game, Drinkwitz’s contract would automatically increase for one season and the pay for each season would increase by $100,000. The incentives for Drinkwitz’s contract total $1.2 million.

Perhaps the biggest difference in Drinkwitz’s contract compared to Odom’s are the terms for termination without cause, most likely for not winning enough games. Drinkwitz would be entitled to 70% of the total remaining annual compensation for the rest of his contract. For example, should Drinkwitz be fired before Jan. 16, 2021, MU would owe him $14 million. Should he be relieved of his head coaching duties at the exact point Odom was, after his fourth season in charge, Drinkwitz would inherit $5.6 million, or about $3 million more than Odom's buyout.

Sterk said he doesn’t have set parameters for what he defines as the standard for Drinkwitz’s success at this point.

“He has a six-year contract and all of that. You want to give him the opportunity to be successful and I feel really good about what he can do,” Sterk said. “He wants to win right away. The players want to win right away. They feel like they’ve got the group in there to move forward and have great success ... so no timeline.”

Before the move to Columbia, Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship this season.

He has coached at the FBS level since 2010, with stops as an assistant at Auburn, where he was on the staff of the 2010 national championship team, as well as Arkansas State and Boise State.

For the three seasons prior to being hired at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina State.

“I’m excited, I feel like (Drinkwitz) has a lot of energy, I’m ready to get to work with him,” Missouri defensive end Chris Turner said of his new head coach. “I haven’t really talked to him much, I met him last night. Really good first impression.”

Drinkwitz will be the youngest head coach to make his Tiger debut since Dan Devine was 34 years old for his first game in charge in 1958.

In the short term, Drinkwitz will spend his time recruiting and hiring assistants. He plans to serve as the Tigers' offensive coordinator, indicating Derek Dooley won't be retained in that role.

Drinkwitz is expected to host about a dozen current and prospective 2020 commits this weekend. The early period for players to sign starts Dec. 18.

“I’m going to be the tip of the sphere, but the tip of the sphere is only as powerful as everybody pushing in the same direction,” Drinkwitz said. “And that’s my vision: to cast the vision that we can all get behind and we can push this thing in a positive direction. My excitement is because of the incredible future that we have together.

“We are set up to succeed and we are going to attack success. We’re never going to fear failure. We’re going to go for it with everything we’ve got.”

