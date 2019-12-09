The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team dominated Norborne for four quarters Friday night in Bunceton for a 64-34 victory.

As for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team, they were less fortunate while falling to Norborne 59-29.

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys, 2-2 on the season, outscored Norborne in all four quarters and led 15-10 after one, 26-18 at the half and 46-27 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Panthers held a 18-7 scoring edge.

Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball coach Trever Huth said the Panthers didn’t come out the first half like they had expected to.

“We were trying to hard to make things happen instead of letting the game come to us,” Huth said. “Defensively, we were all over the place and have some things we have to work on to get better in order to take the next step forward. We came out in the second half and really picked up the pace and did a lot of things better on both sides of the ball. Still not the high level we are capable of but better none the less. Still a good win against a good defensive team in Norborne.”

Kassen Lock led the scoring attack for Prairie Home with Bunceton boys with 19 points along with three rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Jason Burnett finished the game with 15 points and one steal while Clayton Pethan added 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists, Alex Rhode six points, six rebounds and one steal, Blane Petsel five points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Hunter Shuffield four points, Dillon Alpers two points and one assist and Tripp Kendrick also with two points.

For Norborne, Daniel Roth had nine while Conner Ellis and Kobe Gibson added eight points each.

As for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls, they got off to a slow start while trailing Norborne 15-5 after first period’s end, 31-12 at the half and 41-20 after three quarters of play. Norborne also outscored the Lady Dragons 18-9 in the final period.

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball coach Dustin Ray said the Lady Dragons played against a very tough and well disciplined team.

“They made the most of what we gave them and the score board showed,” Ray said. “Our team had a very tough time getting everything going on the offensive side of the court and we became emotional, which made our play worse. We are still in a battle with ourselves and trying to find our identity together. I believe when we do, we are going to be an extremely tough team.”

Kennadie Crowe had 26 and Olivia Dooley 20 for Norborne.

For Bunceton, 2-2, Ashlyn Twenter and Chloe Moser each had six points. Kelsey Watson chipped in five while Maggie Wood and Madelynn Myers added three points each and Taylyn Heilman, Cara Bishop and Maddie Brandes each with two points. Moser also had six rebounds while Wood finished with three assists.