The Centralia Tournament was less than kind to the LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams.

With the LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Invitational Tournament this week in Boonville, the Pirates and Lady Pirates will have to work quickly to fix their mistakes.

Needless to say, the LSE girls fell to Mexico for the second time this season by a score of 28-19 while the LSE boys came up short against Centralia 55-37.

The Lady Pirates, 0-8 on the season, trailed Mexico by just two (5-3) after first period’s end but was outscored 8-2 in the second quarter to go in at the half down 13-5. However, in the third quarter, LSE rallied back with a 10-6 advantage to cut the lead to 19-15. Meanwhile, in the final period, Mexico outscored LSE 9-4.

LSE coach Jamie Boyd said the girls played a good game. “The girls played much stronger and physically aggressive on defense,” Boyd said. “We had some good rebounding and worked to implement new skills.”

Cassidy Bishop had the high game for LSE with seven points along with five rebounds and one steal. Amera Wright finished the game with six points and three rebounds while Kendall Rhorer added two points and six rebounds, Emma Wells and Presley Nease each with two points, LeAsia Bruce with one rebound and one steal, Emily Baker and Emma Pritchett each with two rebounds and Ella Battreall with one rebound.

For the LSE boys, who dropped to 2-7 on the season, they trailed Centralia 11-6 after one, 26-8 at the half and 38-23 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Panthers outscored LSE 17-14.

“We have trouble being consistent on both ends of the court,” said LSE coach Ryan Lyons. “We will play solid defense for a couple quarters, but fail to knock down shots on the other end, or vice versa. We went toe-to-toe with Centralia in the first quarter, but then got completely dominated in the second quarter. Then, we came out with great intensity and efficiency in our press and pulled within 10 points, but then struggled to get back on defense and fouled unnecessarily too many times; we never got any closer.

“I feel bad for my boys because I know how much they want to win, but we have to win the battles (rebounds, turnovers, free throw attempts, high percentage shots, etc.) in order to win the war on the scoreboard. After the game they didn’t hang their heads, but committed with me to continue to pursue excellence, especially in the few practices remaining this season. I know this group is going experience increasing success in the “wins” column at the JV and Varsity level, and hopefully in the remaining contests we have before Christmas break.”

Dakota Troost had the team high for LSE with 15 points along with five steals, three rebounds and three assists.

Bentley Turner finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists while Blake Griffin added four points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist, Josh Barber three points and one rebound and Will Stock with two points, two rebounds and one steal.





