Up until Friday night’s game against the Sturgeon Bulldogs, the Pilot Grove girls basketball team had yet to taste victory for the 2019 season.

That ended in the conference opener in Pilot Grove as the Lady Tigers led Sturgeon from start to finish for a 53-35 victory.

Pilot Grove, 1-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Tri-County Conference, outscored Sturgeon in all four quarters and led 9-5 after one, 26-17 at the half and 44-29 after three quarters of play. The Lady Tigers also held a 9-6 scoring edge in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Linda Scott said the girls needed a victory. “It’s been a long week at Pilot Grove this week,” Scott said. “The girls are working hard but we need playing time in a game to put everything together. We also need to find a fighting attitude to get better.”

Marci Lammers led the scoring attack in the game for Pilot Grove with 14 points along with two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Natalie Rentel finished the game with 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists while Grace Phillips added nine points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals, Natalie Glenn six points, three rebounds and one steal, Reagan McFatrich five points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists, Leah Vollrath five points and two rebounds, Danae Lammers with three points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal and Kaitlyn Maggard with one assist.

For Sturgeon, Alayra Hall had 13 points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys basketball team, they are still searching for their first win of the season after falling to a good Sturgeon team 64-49.

The Tigers, 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Central Activities Conference, actually led Sturgeon 16-11 after one quarter but then had a scoring drought in the second quarter as the Bulldogs rallied back with a 16-7 advantage to go up 27-23.

It went down hill from that point on as the Tigers continued to struggle shooting the ball in the third quarter. Sturgeon outscored Pilot Grove 13-7 in the third period to extend the lead to 40-30. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Bulldogs held a 24-19 advantage to win the game by 15.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the Tigers certainly got the start that they were looking for, however, they traded it for the second and third quarters.

“Sturgeon is a very solid team, but we expect to compete better than we did tonight,” Skaggs said. “We don’t have much time to dwell, we have got to move on and get ourselves rolling for the tournament this week. It is going to be a challenge every night out and we look forward to the week in order to find consistency.”

Jake Snider had 25 and Jacob Brooks 11 to lead Sturgeon.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint finished the game with 16 points. Kealin Vinson chipped in 11 while Hayden Krumm added 10, Seth Blumhorst five, Dade Christy three and Dylan Schupp and Cole Meisenheimer each with two points.



