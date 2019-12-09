The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had the perfect bounce back game Saturday at Versailles.

After losing to Southern Boone in the semifinal round earlier in the week after leading by double figures in the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates came back and responded in a big way in the third place game against Blair Oaks for a 75-29 victory.

The Lady Pirates, 2-1 on the season, outscored Blair Oaks in all four quarters and led 23-8 after one, 44-13 at the half and 65-23 after three quarters of play. Boonville also outscored Blair Oaks 10-6 in the final period.

Boonville coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls came out and responded well to our loss on Wednesday.

“The last couple days we focused on a few things that needed attention such as effort, rebounding, defensive angles and offensive efficiency,” Hunziker said. “We came out today and executed almost a perfect 4 quarters. As the Coach, it was fun to watch us knock down shots, get stops on defense and play basketball the way we want to possession after possession. I couldn’t be prouder of how we came out and played vs Blair Oaks.”

Junior Sophi Waibel led a plethora of scorers in the game for Boonville with 16 points along with one rebound and one steal.

Addison Brownfield chipped in 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists while Kourtney Kendrick added 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal, Kennedy Renfrow 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jodie Bass seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Emma West also with seven points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Faith Mesik with five points and one steal, Brooke Eichelberger three points, rebounds and two steals, and Daylynn Baker with two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Boonville also finished the game, shooting 65 from the foul line and 56 percent from the field.

For Blair Oaks, Kolb had seven points while Fick chipped in six.





