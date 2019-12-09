The Boonville Pirates basketball team exploded for 34 points in the opening quarter and never looked back, beating the Versailles Tigers 89-77 in the third place game in the Tri-County Conference Tournament Saturday in Versailles.

The Pirates, 2-1 on the season, led Versailles 51-35 at the half and 65-51 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Versailles outscored Boonville 26-24 to cut the lead to 12.

Boonville coach Mark Anderson said the boys got off to a great start, scoring 34 points in the first quarter and 51 in the first half.

“We turned it over too much in the second half and played a little too fast,” Anderson said. “Versailles cut the lead to 12 on a couple of occasions, but I don’t think they ever got it to single digits. Our press generated a lot of scoring opportunities in the first half, but we also accumulated a lot of fouls, which put them at the free throw line too often, which changed the momentum of the game. Versailles plays a very hectic style, and we played too fast in the second half, which led to too many turnovers. Coby Williams (who scored 41 in the first round against Hallsville and 29 in the second round against Blair Oaks) scored 37 against us and was really good; he’s incredibly smooth and it’s so difficult to stay between him and the basket, and he’s a terrific finisher around the basket. Once again, we had a lot of different guys score and a fairly balanced scoring attack, which is a testament to our depth. I thought we imposed our will on them in the first half in terms of the pace of the game, but I thought we fell into their style in the second half; we got into foul trouble in the second half, and we couldn’t press in the same way as we were able to do in the first half.”

Charlie Bronakowski led four players in double figures for Boonville with 20 points along with seven rebounds and six steals. D.J. Wesolak chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals while Luke Green had 12 points, one rebound and one steal, Jackson Johns with 10 points, three steals and one rebound, Lane West with nine points, six rebounds and six assists, Tramell Coleman with eight points, six rebounds and two assists, Tyson Franklin also with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kayle Rice six points, three rebounds and three assists, Sam Esser with two points and Brock Nowlin with two rebounds.

Boonville hit 10 of 19 shots from the foul line for 53 percent.

For Versailles, Coby Williams had 37 and Brayden Morrison with 12.



