Missouri volleyball came out of the gates strong during its second-round NCAA Tournament match in a true road environment against No. 5 Nebraska.

The Tigers won the first set and held momentum at times throughout the rest of the match, but they fell in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 30-32, 18-25) to the home-court Cornhuskers at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, ending their season in front of a crowd of 8,091.

“Our team's focus was coming out a little faster and a little better and a little bit more focused at the beginning of the match," Missouri head coach Joshua Taylor said. "Winning that first set and keeping them to a zero hitting percentage, I was really pleased with (that). Next season is a long ways away. We’re going to mourn this loss for a bit and kind of reset tomorrow when we hop on the bus.

"Coming out and winning the set like that is something we’ve been trying to improve on all season. We got really good at it and to take a set off Nebraska here is pretty impressive.”

This was Missouri's first season under Taylor, after the retirement of Wayne and Susan Kreklow in late July. The Tigers finished the year 22-8 after a second straight postseason defeat to Nebraska. The teams also met in last year's NCAA Tournament in the second round.

With the match tied at 1, Missouri trailed 24-20 in the third set but rallied for four straight points and survived six set points before an attacking error by Kylie Deberg gave the Cornhuskers the advantage.

“I am grateful I was able to be a part of that," Taylor said of the third set. "That was pretty special. I think it is not much of a surprise to anybody that Nebraska is a pretty good volleyball team, so to be taking them to 32-30 is pretty impressive and I’m proud of my girls.

"Probably a coaching error toward the end of that set, Leketor (Member-Meneh) injured her knee and I’m not sure what happened, but I let her go back to serve instead of subbing someone else out and she couldn’t get off the ground and she missed a serve. It’s not her fault, I should’ve made a better substitution there. I mean, (that third set) is what everyone wants to see in an NCAA Tournament, and I’m just crazy proud to be their coach. It’s pretty cool.”

Missouri finished the season with 20-plus wins for the 13th time in program history, including each of the past five seasons.

Member-Meneh led the team in kills with 19, followed by Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana and Deberg, who had 15 and 14, respectively. Jazz Sweet (17) and Lexi Sun (13) led Nebraska in kills.

“That just shows we have a lot of fight and we can keep fighting, no matter where we are at," Deberg said of the third set. "If we are down, that doesn’t mean we are going to lose. We can come back and we are going to fight.”

The Tigers were without Kayla Caffey for the NCAA Tournament. Caffey was suspended indefinitely from team activities beginning with the team's Southeastern Conference match against Mississippi on Nov. 27, an MU athletics spokesperson confirmed.

Freshman Claudia Dillon started in her place Saturday and recorded four kills, a dig and a block.

eblum@columbiatribune.com