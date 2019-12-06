Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny is keeping most of the coaching staff that worked alongside predecessor Ned Yost in the fold as he begins to plan for his first season in charge of the organization.

Matheny announced Thursday that Terry Bradshaw would return as hitting coach and Cal Eldred would be back as the pitching coach. Pedro Grifol will move from working with catchers to the bench coach, Rusty Kuntz will return to his old role as first base coach and Vance Wilson will move from bullpen coach to third base coach.

“I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of coaches,” Matheny said in a press release. “This group has a tremendous track record and all of these men have been dedicated to the game of baseball for a long time. We’re excited to get going.”

Larry Carter will move into the bullpen role after spending 23 years working with Royals minor league players. John Mabry will join the club as a big league coach after working with Matheny with the Cardinals. Rafael Belliard is also joining the club in Kuntz's former role as special assignment coach.

Mike Jirschele and Dale Sveum, who were both part of the coaching staff in 2019, will remain with the organization and their assignments will be announced at a later date.

“Mike has assembled an extremely dedicated and talented coaching staff that is devoted to supporting and guiding the success of our players,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the press release.