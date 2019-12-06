The Boonville Pirates basketball team had its chances Thursday night against Southern Boone in the semifinal round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Versailles.

In a No. 2 versus No. 3 matchup, Boonville head coach Mark Anderson said both teams made some typical early-season mistakes, but it was a really good game.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they fell short against the Eagles 66-62. Boonville will now play Versailles in the third place game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In other games on Thursday, No. 1 Blair Oaks beat Versailles 97-69 while Hallsville defeated Eldon 65-46 and California upended Osage 66-56.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 1-1 on the season, Anderson said the Pirates had a point-blank shot late in the game that would have tied it, and it just wouldn't go in.

“We played hard but just made a few more mistakes than Southern Boone, especially at the free throw line,” Anderson said. “I was pleased with our effort, and it was a really good game. Gilmore hit some big shots in the second half; every time we closed the gap to two or tied it, Gilmore seemed to hit a three or was able to get to the basket. Southern Boone just made a few more plays at key times than we did.”

The game was close the entire game as Southern Boone led Boonville by just two (13-11) after first period’s end. The Eagles also outscored the Pirates 16-15 in the second period to lead 29-26 at the break. Meanwhile, in the second half, Southern Boone managed to stay just one step ahead of Boonville by outscoring the Pirates 20-19 in the third to go up 49-46. Both teams put in 17 points in the final period.

As for the scoring in the game, Rece Gilmore had 26 and Blake Dapkus 15.

For Boonville, Charlie Bronakowski finished the game with 15 points. Tramell Coleman and Tyson Franklin dropped in 14 while D.J. Wesolak added nine, Luke Green six, Jackson Johns four and Lane West with two.





