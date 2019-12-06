The Pilot Grove girls junior varsity basketball team had one really good quarter and that proved to be the difference Wednesday night in a 39-30 win over the Bunceton/Prairie Home basketball team.

Although the Lady Tigers wound up winning by nine, Bunceton with Prairie Home led Pilot Grove 11-10 after one. However, in the second quarter, Pilot Grove rallied back with a 15-6 advantage to go in at the half on top 25-17. The Lady Tigers never trailed after that by outscoring Bunceton with Prairie Home 14-13 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Linda Scott said this was a good all around game. “We were able to change up our defense a lot,” Scott said. “We rebounded well against a much better team and really got up and down the floor well.”

Marci Lammers had 13 points and Danae Lammers 10 to lead Pilot Grove. Leah Vollrath chipped in nine, Grace Peterson four, Kaitlyn Maggard two and ClariaMae Roth with one.

Bunceton with Prairie Home was led by Madison Brown with 15.



