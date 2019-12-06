Lady Bulldogs beat Slater 47-46 for first win

It was the battle of all battles Thursday night between the No. 2 Cairo Bearcats and the No. 3 New Franklin Bulldogs.

With the winner advancing to the championship game on Saturday to take on top-seeded Slater, this game was about as close to a championship game as it could get. And as expected, the two teams didn’t disapoint as the Bulldogs had a huge fourth quarter comeback to beat the Bearcats 55-51.

“This was a mid-March atmosphere in December,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dobson. “It was a battle from the tip and neither team backed down. I am pleased how the boys stepped up with one of our rotation guys out with sickness. It was the next man up and the whole team stepped up. Big minutes from a lot of players. We move on to play another big game against Slater in the championship.”

With only one point separating the two teams after one half, the Cairo Bearcats seemed to have a little momentum going into the third quarter on top 22-21. Cairo even outscored New Franklin 17-14 in the third to extend the lead to 39-35. However, in the final period, the Bulldogs dug deep and rallied back with a 20-12 advantage to win the game by four.

Tyler Perkins led all scorers for New Franklin with 17 points. Gavin Bishop and Tre’ Cowans each had 12 while Crayton Gallatin added eight and Tysen Dowell with six.

For Cairo, Jacob Davis had 19 and Gage Wilson 11.

The New Franklin girls also had a thriller Thursday night by turning back Slater 47-46.

The Lady Bulldogs, 1-3 on the season, led Slater 24-19 at the half and 33-29 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, the Wildcats rallied back with a 17-14 advantage to cut the lead to one.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls put themselves in a tough spot but managed to bounce back and finish with a big bucket to win. “I’m excited for our opportunity to play for consolation,” Vetter said.

Abby Maupin paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 20 points. Madelyn Chaney chipped in five while Faith Painter, Kesli Fair, Addy Salmon and Carly Dorson added four points each and Campbell Cooper and Justice Singleton with three points each.

For Slater, Abby Unlch had 19 and Emilee Grimes with 10.



