The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team finally moved the needle past the .500 mark for the season after beating the Slater Wildcats Thursday night in Slater 43-17.

The Lady Warriors, improving to 4-3 on the season, led Slater by just four (14-10) at the half but then had a huge second half while outscoring the Wildcats 29-7.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said this was a very physical game. “We came out and forced a lot of shots that just weren’t there,” Ronnfeldt said. “We finally settled down in the second half and started taking good shots. We worked the ball well and utilized what we have. Allison Drummond did a great job getting position last night and hit the boards hard.”

Addi Hubach also had a big night for the Lady Warriors with 17 points along with four rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Alison Eichelberger finished the game with 10 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal while Allison Drummond added six points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one assist, Carlie Daniel six points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, Addy Nichols two points and four rebounds, Kylee Turner also with two points and two rebounds and Bridgette Lutz with five rebounds and one assist.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade basketball team, they fell to Slater 46-30.

The Warriors, 2-7 on the season, trailed Slater 29-12 at the half but rallied back with a 15-5 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to seven at 34-27. Meanwhile, in the final period, Slater outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 12-3.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said as always when you go to Slater, you can count on a physical game.

“We handled their press ok but their constant pressure on the ball forced early turnovers that they turned into threes on the other end,” Herzog said. “When we figured out that ball to middle equalized success, we were able to get back into the game. Our third quarter was our best overall effort of the season. Outstanding pressure up top by Ross Beackman and offensive rebounding by Rhodes Leonard kept us in it. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas in the fourth. Good show of character by the team, though.”

Brandon Terrill had the game high for Slater with 24 points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, Rhodes Leonard finished the game with 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist. Ross Beackman had four points, four steals, one rebound and one assist while Henry Rohrbach added four points and five rebounds, Ben Lutz two points and nine rebounds, Eli Stock two points and one rebound and Luis Green with one rebound.



