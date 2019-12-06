Four of five (Meadville boys and girls, host squads) are in Northwestern Invitational at Mendon, with other (Braymer girls) at Gallatin Invitational. Anderson breaks Southwest's career scoring record

As a result of Thursday’s (Dec. 5, 2019) championship-semifinal games in the Northwestern Invitational high school basketball tournament at Mendon and the Gallatin Invitational, five C-T coverage area squads will take aim on winning championships Saturday afternoon or evening.

At Mendon, both the host Eagles and Lady Eagles soared into the title games with victories Thursday, as did Meadville’s own, top-seeded Eagles and Lady Eagles.

Those clubs will hook up to settle things at approximately 6:00 (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys) Saturday.

Earlier that day at Gallatin, Braymer’s Lady ’Cats will be the test for the top-seeded Trenton Lady Bulldogs in the 1:30 p.m. championship tilt after BHS outlasted second seed Hardin-Central in triple overtime Thursday.

Both tournaments will play their consolation finals and girls’ third-place games Friday night.

In non-tournament action Thursday at Orrick, the Southwest Livingston Wildcats had a close duel throughout in their initial outing, but, behind Mack Anderson’s 36 points, eventually disposed of Orrick 65-58 in SLHS’ season opener.

According to SLHS head coach Dana Hansen, Ma. Anderson's effort saw him become the career scoring leader in Southwest boys’ basketball history with 1,531 points. That surpasses Chad Braymer's 1984-88 total by two.

At Mercer, Hamilton: Penney split, winning the girls’ game between two of the area’s better squads.

NORTHWESTERN TOURNAMENT

MENDON, Mo. — The Nos. 1 and 3 seeds of both gender advanced to Saturday’s championship games with the home teams providing the slight surprises.

NHS’ Eagles topped second seed Hale/Bosworth 56-49 after trailing 29-18 at the half. After narrowing the deficit to three points entering the last stanza, Northwestern’s boys outscored the Cardinals 25-15 in the closing segment.

Clayton Gregory’s 21 points and Hunter Stockwell’s 18 were the main fuel for the Northwestern victory, but Isaac Zahner tallied eight of his 10 points in the last period, hitting a deuce and six of eight free throws. Stockwell put up seven markers in the last eight minutes.

Hale-Bosworth was led in scoring by Ty Berger’s 13 points. Ethan Hoerr added 12, including hitting three treys, and Colton Harris chipped in 10 tallies.

Awaiting Northwestern is favored Meadville, which romped past Brunswick 76-49 Thursday. MHS’ Dominik Gannan fired in 29 points – 27 in the first three periods, while Parker Burton netted 19 and Conner Fletcher 15. Brunswick’s Amari Glasgor fired in 28 points.

On the girls’ side, Northwestern took the measure of second seed Higbee by nine, 42-33.

Keying the NHS victory was a 15-6 second-quarter push which moved the Lady Eagles ahead 22-16 at the mid-game break. They increased their margin to 32-21 at the end of the third stanza.

For Northwestern, Alexa McCollum led the scoring with 13 points. Alayna Adams and Georgeanne Zahner added 11 apiece, Zahner draining three triples.

Meadville’s top-seeded girls coasted past Linn County 48-34 as Mallory Dennis and Maggie McLain scored 15 points each. LCHS’ Alyssa Bukovac led all scorers with 16.

GALLATIN TOURNAMENT

GALLATIN, Mo. — A tense, taut tussle from start to finish left Braymer and Hardin-Central players and fans of both teams exhausted, but it was BHS’ Lady ’Cats who wore the smiles on their faces as they left the court, having qualified for Saturday’s championship game with a 55-49, 3-OTs triumph.

Braymer trailed by one after one quarter, led by a point at intermission, and was two down going to the fourth quarter. However, when the final buzzer of that frame sounded, the teams were deadlocked at 37 apiece.

Four more minutes added five points to each side of the scoreboard and a second extra session repeated that. With 40 minutes played, no outcome had been decided and the teams played on, all square at 47.

At last, in the third overtime, Braymer upped its output to eight points, getting contributions from four players, while holding Hardin-Central’s Lady Bulldogs without a basket and only two made free throws (HCHS missed four in the third extra half-period).

Scoring-wise, Kennedy Stone’s 19 points for Braymer led everyone. Teammate Jasmine Taylor was a whisker behind with 18. Hardin-Central’s Carly Thacker topped her team with 17 and Alexis Yockel popped in 10. Two others had nine each. Both Thacker and Yockel rebounded in double digits, as well, with 10 and 11, respectively, and Yockel had five assists and Thacker four steals, Lady Bulldogs coach Ken Layman reports. Daylea Shaner provided a strong performance, too, with nine points, eight rebounds, and five steals, Layman noted.

Braymer will be a significant underdog to top seed Trenton Saturday. THS’ Lady Bulldogs got a better test from Polo than was expected Thursday, being held to merely 17 first-half points as Trenton forward Maci Moore sat out some with two fouls.

The 17-16 game at intermission quickly tilted Trenton’s way when Moore returned to the court and began expending some of her pent-up energy. She netted 12 points in the third frame as Trenton secured a 33-23 lead, then matched that in the fourth as the Lady Bulldogs pulled away to win,. 49-33.

Moore finished with a game-high 28 points. Polo’s top scorer was Haley Aubrey with eight.

Gallatin’s top-seeded boys outscored Polo in every quarter, staking out a 35-23 halftime margin before winning by 20, 67-47.

Isaac Bird’s 17 points led GHS. PHS’ Panther Joe Beaver led all scorers with 19 and Alex Pilger provided 11.

Winston’s second-seeded Redbirds trounced Trenton 68-37, getting 16 points each from Jakub Hisel and Jacob Uthe. The beaten Bulldogs were paced by Jaren Whitney’s 12.

(B) Southwest Livingston 65, Orrick 58

ORRICK, Mo. — Even with most of its roster having only completed their football season six days earlier, Southwest Livingston scored steadily through the game and led after every quarter in defeating former Chillicothe boys’ head coach Matt Brownsberger’s Bearcats.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have an All-State caliber player to lean on, which Southwest has for one more season.

Ma. Anderson fired out of the gate with 11 first-period points and owned 22 at the half, at which time the Wildcats were in front only 33-31. When Orrick slowed the 6’6” Southwest star to five points in the third segment, the visitors’ lead slipped to one, 46-45.

With the game easily able to go either way, Ma. Anderson stepped his production back to nearly his first-half levels and got strong support from Chase Neptune and Patrick Warren as the Wildcats outscored OHS 19-13 down the stretch to win by seven.

While Ma. Anderson rammed in 36 points for the club from Ludlow, that barely was enough for game honors. Orrick’s Dylan Comstock, son of early 2000s Tina-Avalon coach Mitch Comstock scored at least seven points in each stanza and ended the night with 35, including five 3-pointers.

For Southwest, Neptune netted 15, while Ethan Wilson provided a dozen for Orrick.

Southwest Livingston goes to Hardin Monday to begin its Carroll-Livingston Activity Association play.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 64, Mercer 55

(B) Mercer 50, Hamilton: Penney 42

MERCER, Mo. — Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets tuned up for next week’s KCI conference tournament with a solid showing on the road.

The Lady Hornets built a 41-26 lead through three quarters and cruised to the finish line with a 9-points margin.

No individual details on the game have been reported as of the time of this posting Friday morning.

Hamilton’s boys led 25-21 at halftime, but were outscored 16-4 in the third period and could not recover.

The very well-balanced Cardinals received 14 points from Jon Johnson, 12 from Cam Hartley, 11 from Kaden Graham, and 10 from Isaiah Morganna.

Hamilton’s Ryan Cook netted 14.