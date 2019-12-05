The Boonville Pirates soccer team had a total of six players named to the Class 2 District 9 All-District Team for the 2019 season.

While finishing second in the district, losing to top-seeded Southern Boone 5-0, the Pirates closed out the season with a record of 10-7-1 under head coach Kaz Hazell.

Hazell said overall this was one of the best seasons that she has had at Boonville.

“I was extremely happy with the group and what they accomplished,” Hazell said. “The Marshall game was a highlight of the season and something we have had trouble in the past with beating Marshall. The seniors boys made this possible and played a great game against them in districts. This group really turned the season around from last year and was bought in from the beginning to improve our record and to make the district final.”

Players selected to the all-district team for Boonville are senior goal keeper Gabe Lorenz, seniors Sam Esser and Ryan Dority at defender and seniors Josh Chrisman and Angel Garcia and junior Carter Stumph at mid fielder.

Lorenz, a two-year starter for the Pirates, finished the season with four shutouts while giving up only 22 goals for an average of 1.14 gpg.

Hazell said Lorenz was solid in the net and had an outstanding performance in districts. “He made some big time saves in the Marshall game to help us make it to the final,” Hazell said.

As for Esser and Dority, who played on the back end to help Lorenz, Hazell said both players had their strengths.

“Sam was the leader in the back for the defense,” Hazell said. “He organized the back line and was a strong defender when players came at him. Sam was a captain this season and held others players around him accountable. As for Ryan, he is a player that has improved tremendously over the three years I have coached him. He was a smart defender that read the field well and played great balls in the attack to start a counter.”

Stumph, Chrisman and Garcia also came up big multiple times this season for Boonville.

Although Stumph scored only one goal on the season, it was the winning goal in overtime to beat Marshall to send the Pirates on to the championship game against Southern Boone.

“Carter was huge for our group in the Marshall game as he scored the game winning goal,” Hazell said. “He played a great game and his work ethic stuck out on the field.”

As for Garcia, the senior mid fielder finished second only to Will Rehagen in scoring with five goals on the season. Garcia also finished the season with a team-leading eight assists for Boonville.

Hazell said Garcia had great knowledge of the game and always gave a 110% effort. “His ball skills and ability to read the field is what separated him from most players,” Hazell said. “He was the first goal in the Marshall game.”

As for Chrisman, he finished the season with two goals and one assist but was a big piece to our formation.

“Josh was the player that held down the midfield and won everything in the air on 50/50 challenges,” Hazell said. “He was a quiet leader for the group, but led by example with his play.”