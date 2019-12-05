The Pilot Grove boys and girls basketball teams dropped two games Tuesday night on the road against the Concordia Orioles, losing by the scores of 74-68 and 62-47, respectively.

The Lady Tigers, 0-2 on the season, trailed throughout the game against Concordia as the Orioles led 39-28 at the half and 53-39 after three quarters of play.

Despite the loss, Pilot Grove coach Linda Scott said the girls battled every play. “We are very young, but the girls never gave up the fight,” Scott said. “Tonight we learned what type of effort it takes to play against a great team. We have improved a lot in the last three practices, but we just need playing time to find the right five on the court at one time. But a much better game than the last game we played.”

Cate Cooper led Concordia with 23 points.

For Pilot Grove, Grace Phillips had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Natalie Rentel finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and one steals while Abby Schupp added seven points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, Marci Lammers five points and two steals, Leah Vollrath three points and four rebounds, Natalie Glenn four rebounds, three steals and one assist and Reagan McFatrich with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they trailed Concordia 36-30 at the half but rallied back with a 38-36 advantage in the second half to cut the lead back to six.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the boys had another first quarter drought. “Overall, I felt like the guys responded to some conversation that we have been having since last week versus Smithton,” Skaggs said. “Much of that conversation is more individuals playing with confidence offensively and an added focus to getting guys off the offensive boards. We did a great job of clearing the boards in the second half. I was also pleased with our ability to execute offensively in a game that went back and forth for the whole fourth quarter. I have been telling the guys it takes a lot of energy to recover from a 1st quarter let down and that is what we have done the first two games this year. I know we have heart and determination to get the job done. Our focus moving forward is win the first quarter and control the boards. Pieces are starting to fall in place so we have to maintain consistency as an individual and our team will prevail.”

Troy Brandt led three players in double figures for Concordia with 26 points. Peyton Moore chipped in 16 while Brayden McGinnis added 15

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint tallied 17, Hayden Krumm and Kealin Vinson 15 each, Dylan Schupp and Dade Christy each with six, Cole Meisenheimer five and Dalton Reuter and Seth Blumhorst with two each.





