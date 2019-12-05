Cooper Pfeiffer had 13 points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist, and teammate Jamal Franklin added 10 points, three rebounds and one steal to lead the LSE boys seventh grade basketball team past St. Joseph of Salisbury 43-22 Tuesday night in Salisbury.

The Pirates , 2-5 on the season, outscored St. Joseph 27-6 in the first-two quarters and then matched St. Joseph with 16 in the second half.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys came out ready to play. “We pressed really well for the first time,” Walk said. “We got some practices in and are figuring some things out. I hope we can keep it rolling down the stretch.”

Zeke Pritchett finished the game with seven points and two rebounds while Rhad Leathers added six points six rebounds, five steals and one assist, D’Avion Jones three points, three rebounds and three steals, Kailen Vaca two points and one rebound, Gabe Mederios two points, two rebounds and two steals, Max Rapp two steals, one rebound and one assist, Christian Escamilla one rebound and Elijah Butler with one steal.

As for the LSE girls seventh grade basketball team, they fell to St. Joseph of Salisbury 37-11.

The Lady Pirates, 0-7, trailed St. Joseph 24-5 at the half and 32-5 after three quarters of play.

LSE coach Alyson Hurt said the girls started off strong this game. “We were ahead at one point at the end of the first quarter, however, full-court pressure caused us to turn the ball over in the second quarter quite often,” Hurt said. “I love the seventh graders determination to continue to work on our team. The girls continue to improve every game they step on the floor. I am proud to be their coach.”

Kendall Rhorer had the high game for LSE with seven points along with five rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal.

Leasia Bruce added four points and two rebounds while Paris Alphin had three rebounds and one steal, Kaila Dillender with three rebounds, Aaleigha Elbert two steals and one rebound, Elly Rapp one rebound and one steal, Aspen Estill one rebound and Paola Sanchez with one steal.





