The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had one of those head scratchers Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Versailles.

After dismantling Versailles in the opening round on Monday by 63 points, the Lady Pirates looked to be well on their way to another victory while leading No. 5 Southern Boone 53-45 after three quarters. But then the fourth quarter happened as the Eagles rallied back with a 20-11 advantage to knock off Boonville 65-64.

The Lady Pirates, 1-1 on the season, will play No. 3 Blair Oaks in the third place game on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Blair Oaks fell to Versailles 62-52. In other games, No. 4 Hallsville beat Versailles 70-25 while No. 6 Osage upended Eldon 50-26.

Boonville girls coach Jaryt Hunziker said missed opportunities and mental mistakes hurt the Lady Pirates.

“I always tell the girls we learn from our mistakes, especially after a loss,” Hunziker said. “Lack of rebounding, missed free throws, not finishing plays, quick shots and mental collapses are all parts of the game we need to improve on. We did some nice things offensively throughout the evening to put up 64 points, but we just have to be able to finish out games, especially when we are up double digits in the final quarter. Give Southern Boone credit for knocking down huge shots along with capitalizing from our mistakes to win the game. We need to learn and move on cause Blair Oaks is going to be a tall task on Saturday.”

Southern Boone proved to be a tall task for the Lady Pirates early on while leading 16-15 after first period’s end. However, in the second quarter, Boonville began to find its way to the basket a little more while outscoring the Eagles 18-16 to lead by one at the half 33-32. The Lady Pirates also held a 20-13 advantage in the third quarter to lead by eight at 53-45. As it turned out, the eight point lead wasn’t enough as Southern Boone rallied back and outscored Boonville by in the final period for the upset.

Bruce had 26 and Usery 11 for Southern Boone.

For Boonville, Addison Brownfield finished the game with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Kourtney Kendrick chipped in 18 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal while Jodie Bass added 16 points, five steals and three assists, Sophi Waibel seven points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists, Brooke Eichelberger two points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist, Emma West also with two points and Kennedy Renfrow with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

For the game, the Lady Pirates shot 49 percent from the field and 64 percent from the foul line. Boonville also had 24 turnovers in the game.



