The New Franklin boys basketball team remained perfect on the season in three games by beating Glasgow 63-40 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Glasgow Tournament.

The Bulldogs, 3-0 on the season, outscored Glasgow in all four quarters and led 24-18 at the half and 52-32 after three quarters of play. New Franklin also held a 16-8 advantage in the final period to win by 23.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson he was pleased with how these young men overcame early foul trouble and worked together to get the victory.

“We had a lot of players with two fouls early in the game and we had some players step in and make some plays for us,” Dobson said. “We have some big games ahead of us this week and we need to focus and work hard.”

Senior Gavin Bishop led all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 32 points. Carter Bailey chipped in 12 while Tre’ Cowans and Caleb Hull added five points each, Jackson Dorson four, Tysen Dowell three and Tyler Perkins with two.

For Glasgow, 1-1, Drew Sanders had 13 and Antwann Herriford with 10.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell to Fayette 69-59.

The Lady Bulldogs, 0-3 on the season, trailed Fayette 35-26 at the half before rallying back with a 17-9 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to one at 44-43. However, in the final period, Fayette outscored New Franklin 25-16 to push the lead back up to double digits.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a very tough loss. “The girls kept battling and stuck with the game until the end,” Vetter said. “I saw energy that we really needed tonight and for the rest of the season.” Vetter said. “We’ll bounce back Thursday against Slater.”

Abbey Conrow led three players in double figures for Fayette with 24 points. Laci Funlage had 15 and Jordyn Bail 12.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin tossed in a game-high 27 points with 11 field goals and 5 of 10 shooting from the line.

Addy Salmon chipped in 11 while Carly Dorson added 10, Kristen Flick and Madelyn Chaney each with four and Campbell Cooper with three.



