Bunceton’s Chloe Moser finished with a career-high in both points and rebounds with 31 and 24, respectively, to lead the Lady Dragons past Otterville 68-52 in a battle of former CCAA teams Tuesday night in Otterville.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team, they dropped a heartbreaker against Otterville 61-60.

The Lady Dragons, 2-1 on the season, outscored Otterville in three out of four quarters and led 35-20 at the half and 51-31 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, the Eagles rallied back with a 21-17 advantage.

Bunceton girls coach Dustin Ray said the girls followed the game plan very well.

“We worked very hard on both sides of the court and the result was what we wanted,” Ray said. “We did not play a perfect game, but we executed when we needed to and had success in the moments we needed it.”

Kelsey Watson finished the game with 14 points along with five assists, two rebounds and two steals while Madelynn Myers added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, Cara Bishop five points, four rebounds and four assists, Madison Brown four points and six rebounds, Maggie Wood three points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals and Maddie Brandes with five rebounds, two steals and one assist.

For Otterville, Carrie McKinney had 16, Katie McKinney 14 and Jillian Jacuino with 11.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team, they trailed Otterville 30-25 at the half but then rallied back with a 16-14 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to three at 44-41. The Panthers also outscored the Eagles 19-17 in the final period but it wasn’t enough in a one point loss.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys played a really tough game against another really good team in Otterville.

“We came out and started the game off great but then slowly let them back in it,” Huth said. “We lost the battle on the boards in the first half that really cost us a lot of points early. They have a really good post player that worked hard in the paint and scored when he wanted to. As the game went on in the second half, we played really well. I thought we boxed out a lot better and played with more intensity on defense that got us back into the game.”

Isaiah Gilmore had 20 points and Mason Mathews 17 for Otterville.

For Prairie Home, Kassen Lock finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Blane Petsel had 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals while Clayton Pethan added eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, Jason Burnett seven points, two steals and one rebound, Luke Stewart three points and two rebounds, Alex Rhode two points, two rebounds and one assist and Ty Stidham with two points.



