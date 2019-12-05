The LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams fell behind early and had to play catch up for the rest of the game Tuesday night against Lange in the Centralia Tournament.

While the Lady Pirates lost to Lange 52-6, the LSE boys also took it on the chin by a score of 57-21.

The Pirates, dropping to 2-6 on the season, trailed Lange 21-11 at the half and 40-17 after three quarters of play.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said the teams struggles, especially on the offensive end, continue. “Prior to our two games in Centralia, we were shooting about 40 percent from the field, but we are shooting under 20 percent in this tournament; you cannot beat good teams like Mexico and Lange shooting this poorly,” Lyons said. “Given, Lange was incredibly athletic and made getting good open looks difficult, we have missed point-blank shots that we should have made. I was very pleased with our first half intensity as we held Lange to just 21 points. But, the third quarter was a different story as Lange took control of the game scoring almost as many points in the third as they did the entire first half and by tightening down their defense; we had a very hard time scoring in the third. After that my boys got tired. Again, I was very proud to see our intensity grow and my boys play hard until the end.”

Corey Owens had 19 and Jaden Falls 13 for Lange.

For LSE, Bentley Turner finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Dakota Troost chipped in seven points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist while Blake Griffin added two points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist, Lawson Edwards two points, four rebounds and one assist and Ryan Jones one point, seven rebounds and one assist.

As for the LSE girls, they trailed Lange 27-4 at the half and 45-6 after three quarters of play.

LSE coach Jamie Boyd said the girls are getting better at driving the ball to the basket and getting to the free throw line.

Washington had 24 points and Anderson 18 to lead Lange.

For LSE, who dropped to 0-8, Emma Pritchett had four points, four rebounds and two steals. Cassidy Bishop added two points and seven rebounds while Emily Baker contributed four rebounds, Hannah Strawhun two rebounds and one steal, Amera Wright three rebounds, Presley Nease two rebounds, Ella Battreall one rebound and Emma Wells with one steal.