Audrianna Donahue went 2-0 and Xavier Flippin finished the night at 1-0 to lead the LSE Pirates wrestling team in a quadrangular Tuesday night at Osage.

Cash Stock, Ryan Dell, Issac Meyer, Ryder Comegys, Gaige Davis, Sean Vollrath and Dylan Rapp also participated in the match.

LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock said the team as a whole wrestled ok for coming off of Thanksgiving break with only one practice.

“We were a little rusty but will get better as the week goes on,” Stock said. “We wrestle Friday night at Higginsville and Saturday at Moberly. We plan on working on our fundamentals this week and getting better. I did see improvements throughout the night. Hope to see the same thing the rest of the week.”



