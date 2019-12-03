The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams fell on the road Monday night against Marshall.

While the Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade team lost to Marshall 48-18, the eighth grade team had a little closer game by losing to the Owls by eight at 34-26.

In the eighth grade game, Ss. Peter & Paul trailed Marshall 7-1 after first period’s end but rallied back with a 10-8 advantage in the second quarter to cut the lead to four at 15-11. The Warriors also held a 9-7 scoring edge in the third quarter to make it a two point ballgame at 22-20. However, in the final period, Marshall outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 12-6.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said you always worry about how a team will come out after a holiday break. “We came out timid on offense passing up open perimeter shots trying to force the ball inside,” Herzog said. In the second quarter, we fell more into an offensive sense of mind and started shooting the ball. Evenly talent on both teams. Close to end but had to start fouling to get ball and they made their free throws, where we did not. Tale of the tape was at the line. We broke their press well enough to score on, which was a positive for the boys.”

Case had the high game for Marshall with 10 points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, Rhodes Leonard finished the game with six points and seven rebounds. Levi Jeffries added five points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while Ben Lutz contributed five points and five rebounds, Henry Rohrbach four points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Ross Brackman two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Kennedy Griffy two points and four rebounds, Eli Stock also with two points and Luis Green with two rebounds and one assist.

Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade coach Blake Oswald said Isaac Watring had a good game scoring. “He found opportunities to drive in and break the defense down,” Oswald said.

Watring finished the game with 14 of the team’s 18 points. He also had two steals. Zander Watring added two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist while Tyler Wassman chipped in two points and one steal, Chase Litton three rebounds and two assists and Ethan Sprechar with one rebound.





