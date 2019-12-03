The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh and eighth grade basketball team picked up the sweep Monday night at home against the Marshall Owls.

While the Lady Warriors seventh grade team defeated Marshall 15-8, the eighth grade team also prevailed by a score of 41-11.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team, 5-2 on the season, outscored Marshall in three out of the four quarters of play and led 9-4 at the half and 11-8 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Warriors held a 4-0 advantage.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt, who also helps with the seventh grade team, said the girls hard a hard time getting their shots to fall. “We had a ton of good shots right under the basket, we just need to learn how to finish,” Ronnfeldt said.

Lillian Newham led all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with nine points while Riley Wilson, Becca Shaw and Mia Eckerle added two points each.

In the eighth grade game, Ss. Peter & Paul opened the first half with a 16-6 lead against Marshall and then outscored the Owls 25-5 in the final-two periods.

Ronnfeldt said the girls played entire game as a team.” This was the best this group of girls have moved the ball as a team,” Ronnfeldt said. “Addie Hubach did a great job of running the offense and pushing the ball. We had a great transition game. Everyone contributed in this game.”

Alison Eichelberger had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul, who improved to 3-3, with 11 points along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Addi Hubach finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and three assists while Carlie Daniel added seven points and six rebounds, Addy Nichols four points, nine rebounds, one steal and one assist, Bridgette Lutz four points and three rebounds, Allison Drummond three points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, Ava Esser two points, one rebound and one steal and Kylee Turner with two points, one rebound and one assist.