The LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams had a tough night in the opening round of the Centralia Middle School Classic.

While facing the Mexico Bulldogs on Monday, the Lady Pirates fell by a score of 47-16 while the Pirates dropped a 30-15 decision.

The LSE girls and boys will play Lange tonight at 4:30 and 5:45 p.m., respectively.

For the Lady Pirates, they trailed for the entire game against Mexico as the Bulldogs led 25-9 at the half and 39-13 after three quarters of play. Mexico also outscored LSE 8-3 in the final period.

LSE coach Jamie Boyd said overall the girls looked to score more this game. “Each player set a personal goal to achieve on the floor and we had more confidence as we attacked those goals,” Boyd said.

Thurman led three players in double figures for Mexico with 18 points. Joiner had 16 and Blevins 13.

For LSE, who dropped to 0-7, Cassidy Bishop had seven points, four rebounds and one steal. Emma Pritchett finished the game with three points and two rebounds while Amera Wright added two points, Hannah Strawhun three rebounds and Presley Nease with two rebounds and one steal.

For the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they trailed Mexico 22-5 at the half and 29-9 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 6-1 advantage in the final period.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said too much time off, or too much turkey.

“Not sure what happened last night versus Mexico, but we were off in every way possible,” Lyons said. “We couldn’t hit shots from anywhere. Usually, Dakota Troost and Bentley Turner are normally both on (or at least one of them is), but last night neither of them was. For the first time this season we didn’t make a three pointer and 12% from the field is a new personal low for me as a coach. Besides shooting poorly, we had trouble finding lanes to the basket and thus had to settle for low percentage shots. We have faced zone defenses like Mexico’s 2-3 all season, so I was surprised how poorly we executed on offense. But probably the most frustrating thing for me as a coach was our lack of intensity on defense and the boards; I thought we had turned a corner against Osage last Tuesday, but I was wrong. We play again today at 5:15 and face a good Lange (Columbia) team. We are going to have to work hard and play much stronger if we are going to compete today. We need to let this poor performance against Mexico to go, and focus on improvement.”

Drew Rhorer had the high game for LSE, 2-5, with four points, one steals and one assist.

Blake Griffin finished the game with three points, one rebound and one steal while Ryan Jones added two points, six rebounds and one assist, Dakota Troost two points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, Will Stock two points, one rebound and one steal, Daviohn Klearnman one point and one rebound and Dakota Williams with one point.







