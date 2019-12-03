The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had a great start to the 2019-20 season Monday night in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Versailles.

As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Lady Pirates jumped out to a 31-0 first quarter lead against Versailles and never looked back for a convincing 81-18 victory.

The Lady Pirates, 1-0, will play fifth-seeded Southern Boone in the semifinal round on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. The Lady Eagles beat No. 4 Hallsville on Monday 56-51.

In other games, No. 2 California won 56-34 over Eldon while No. 3 Blair Oaks upended Osage 57-44. California and Blair Oaks will play in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Versailles will take on Hallsville at 4 p.m. in the consolation semifinals while Eldon battles Osage in a loser’s bracket game at 5:30.

Boonville outscored Versailles in all four quarters and led 55-6 at the half and 70-16 after three quarters of play. The Lady Pirates also held a 11-2 advantage in the final period with every player seeing the floor during the 32 minute game.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said after a month of practices, the girls have been looking forward to this day for a while now.

“We started a little slow the first couple minutes then quickly got to playing the way we know this team can by attacking offensively and being disruptive defensively,” Hunziker said. “Some positive takeaways were that our defense anticipated well-they were constantly moving looking to get deflections and steals. We rebounded better than in the past, shot well in certain stretches throughout the game and everyone contributed in some way. Some of the things we need to improve on are our mental focus-being able to get into offenses when we need to along with limiting some gaps in the game when go into a shooting slump. For as aggressive as we are defensively we have to be careful of our fouling. Overall, for our first game out we have a lot to be excited about and to build on. We have a great group of girls that work hard for each other and play hard all game.”

Sophomore Addison Brownfield led four players in double figures for Boonville with 15 points along with three steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 12 points, one steal, one assist and one rebound while Daylynn Baker added 11 points, three rebounds and one steal, Emma West 10 points, four rebounds and three steals, Kourtney Kendrick eight points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists, Faith Mesik also with eight points, two steals and one assist, Kennedy Renfrow five points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists, Sophi Waibel five points and one steal, Brooke Eichelberger four points, seven rebound and one steal, Abby Fuemmeler three points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds and Jordan Brackman with two rebounds and one assist.

Boonville also shot 45 percent from the field and 61 percent from the foul line.

For Versailles, Marriott had four points and Biermann and Foley each had three points.



