It’s official. Pilot Grove and Prairie Home with Bunceton will play in the same district tournament for the 2019-20 season.

With the Missouri State High School Activities Association releasing the new districts one week after practices began, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home with Bunceton could now face off in the district tournament depending on seedings.

Competing in Class 1, District 9, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home with Bunceton will join Chamois, Columbia Independent, Jamestown, Missouri School for the Deaf, Otterville, St. Elizabeth and Tuscumbia.

The winner of District 9 will crossover and play the winner of District 10 in the sectional round of the state playoffs, which includes Community R-6, Glasgow, Higbee, Keytesville, Madison, Cairo, Sturgeon and Wellsville-Middletown.

The site for the district tournament will be determined at a later date and time.

In Class 2, New Franklin boys and girls will compete in District 7 along with Cole Camp, Fayette, Lincoln, Slater, Smithton, Stover and Tipton.

The Class 1, 2 and 3 boys and girls state championships will be held on March 12-14 at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center in Springfield. The Class 4 and 5 state championship will be held on March 20-21 in Springfield.

Note: This will be the 94th annual MSHSAA Boys Basketball Championships and the 48th annual for the Girls Basketball Championships.