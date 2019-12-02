Albert Okwuegbunam has his sights set on the pro ranks.

The 6-foot-5 tight end will forgo his senior season at Missouri and enter the 2020 NFL Draft pool.

"I am excited for what the future holds but will always be thankful to Missouri," Okwuegbunam posted in a statement on social media.

Okwuegbunam is the second Tiger this week to announce he is giving up collegiate eligibility to try out a pro career. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott did so on Sunday.

Both Elliott and Okwuegbunam are expected to be selected in the opening three rounds of the draft.

Okwuegbunam caught 26 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns this year after being named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press. The Springfield, Illinois, native caught six touchdowns in 2018 before his season was cut four games short by an injury. He burst onto the scene with 11 receiving touchdowns in a stellar freshman season.

Bazelak tears ACL

Missouri freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Tigers' season-ending victory over Arkansas last Friday, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Bazelak will have surgery next week. His status for spring football is unknown.

Bazelak started the season finale, completing seven passes for 80 yards before suffering the injury and missing the rest of the game.

Bazelak only appeared in three games this season, meaning he still has four years of eligibility remaining.

Another commitment domino

Kevon Billingsley, a three-star defensive tackle from East St. Louis, Illinois, posted on social media Monday that he is reopening his recruitment but remains pledged to the Tigers during the process.

He joins three other Class of 2020 members who either completely decommitted from Missouri (Robert Wooten and Jalen St. John) or said they'd also open up for other possibilities (JJ Hester).

