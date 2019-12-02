The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
BOYS
Class 1
1 Platte Valley
2 Dora
3 St. Elizabeth
4 Mound City
5 South Iron
6 Oak Ridge
7 Cairo
8 Winston
9 Jamestown
10 Scott County Central
Others receiving votes: Leeton, Sturgeon, Sacred Heart, Delta
Class 2
1 Greenwood
2 East Buchanan
3 Oran
4 Hartville
5 Skyline
6 Milan
7 Crane
8 Portageville
9 Thayer
10 Neelyville
Others receiving votes: Plattsburg, North Andrew, Mid Buchanan, Campbell
Class 3
1 Cardinal Ritter
2 Father Tolton
3 Charleston
4 Blair Oaks
5 Trinity Catholic
6 Lathrop
7 William Chrisman
8 Mt. Vernon
9 Monroe City
10 Centralia
Others receiving votes: Maryville, Fair Grove
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Grandview
3 Raytown South
4Ladue
5 Logan Rogersville
6 Central (Cape Girardeau)
7 Cape Notre Dame
8 Center (Kansas City)
9 Lafayette( St Joseph)
10 Confluence Prep
Others receiving votes: Webb City, Hillsboror, Sikeston
Class 5
1 Chaminade
2 Christian Brothers
3 Mehlville
4 Desmet
5 Staley
6 William Chrisman
7 Battle
8 Kickapoo
9 Liberty
10 Joplin
Others receiving votes: Francis Howell, Raymore-Peculiar, Park Hill South, Parkview, Rockhurst
GIRLS
Class 1
1 South Iron
2 Walnut Grove
3 Community
4 Stanberry
5 Wheatland
6 Worth County
7 Leeton
8 Bradleyville
9 North Andrew
10 Green City
Others receiving votes: Lakeland
Class 2
1 Thayer
2 Miller
3 Blue Eye
4 Tarkio/East Atchison
5 Tipton
6 Penny (Hamilton)
7 Hartville
8 Richland
9 Mid-Buchanan
10 Newburg
Others receiving votes: Clopton, Cairo, Oran
Class 3
1 Strafford
2 Licking
3 Clever
4 Lutheran North
5 Whitfield
6 St. James
7 South Callaway
8 Palmyra
9 Mount Vernon
10 Cardinal Ritter
Others receiving votes: Mt. View Liberty, Fatima, Hermann, Monroe City, Maryville,
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word Academy
2 Lincoln Prep
3 Rolla
4 Kearney
5 Nevada
6 West Plains
7 Carl Junction
8 Logan-Rogersville
9 Grandview
10 Odessa
Others receiving votes: Cape Notre Dame, Benton
Class 5
1 Jefferson City
2 Columbia Rock Bridge
3 Liberty
4 Truman
5 Parkway Central
6 Liberty North
7 Jackson
8 Hazelwood Central
9 Blue Springs South
10 Kirkwood
Others receiving votes: Kickapoo
