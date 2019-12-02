New Franklin boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season by turning back Salisbury Tuesday in Salisbury 63-40.

Despite having one bad quarter in the game against the Panthers, New Franklin pretty much dominated the rest of the game while lead 14-4 after one, 21-15 at the half and 39-25 after three quarters of play. The Bulldogs also held a 24-15 advantage in the final period.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said the effort from these young men was excellent from the tip. “I am proud of them for executing the game plan and trying to win every possession,” Dobson said. “We have played two tough teams and will enjoy a small break before we start preparing for the Glasgow tournament.”

Gavin Bishop paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 21 points. Carter Bailey chipped in 16 points while Tyler Perkins added 13, Tysen Dowell seven and Jackson Dorson, Tre’ Cowans and Crayton Gallatin each with two points.

For Salisbury, Grant Biere had 14 and Jackson King with eight.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they fell to the Panther 67-31.

The Lady Bulldogs, 0-2 on the season, trailed Salisbury 46-15 at the half and 65-25 after three quarters of play.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the Lady Bulldogs played a tough Salisbury squad. “I saw some good things tonight and also saw some things we need to improve on,” Vetter said. “I’m looking forward to hitting the Glasgow Tournament after this Thanksgiving break, though, and bouncing back. The girls are working out and their hard work will pay off.”

Khloe Wyatt led three players in double figures for Salisbury with 19 points.

For New Franklin, Carly Dorson dropped in eight points while Campbell Cooper and Kristen Flick added six each, Addie Salmon and Abby Maupin each with five points and Madelyn Chaney with one.