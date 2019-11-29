LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Missouri football season ends on a positive note.

After a five-game losing streak with offensive woes that frustrated the Tigers down to their core, and just three days after the NCAA upheld their postseason ban, they finished in the win column.

Missouri downed Arkansas 24-14 Friday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium to finish the season 6-6.

The Razorbacks wrap up the year at 2-10, extending their Southeastern Conference losing streak to 19 consecutive games.

The victory was Missouri's first — and only — away from Faurot Field this season and its first win overall since homecoming against Mississippi on Oct. 12.

In a bit of a surprise, MU head coach Barry Odom started true freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak against Arkansas after he previously had brief stints behind center against SEMO and Georgia.

Bazelak finished the game 7 of 9 passing for 80 yards but didn’t play past the second quarter because of a right knee sprain.

The newcomer was one of several Missouri players to get injured during the game or miss it entirely. Quarterback Kelly Bryant, defensive back DeMarkus Acy, wide receiver Johnathon Johnson and offensive lineman Case Cook also missed action.

Taylor Powell replaced Bazelak as signal caller and went 8 of 14 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown while playing in his home state.

Powell connected with Jonathan Nance for a 10-yard scoring strike with 8:47 remaining to establish the final margin.

Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie each scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, who outgained Arkansas 329-242 overall.

Arkansas, which had nearly a quarter of its active roster miss the game with various injuries and illnesses, including several Razorbacks diagnosed with mumps, started Jack Lindsey at quarterback, its fifth different starter behind center this season.

Lindsey started the game 0-for-5 passing and didn’t complete a pass that wasn’t for a touchdown until midway through the third quarter.

Lindsey’s first two pass completions were for touchdowns, one to Trey Knox, the other to Grayson Gunter.

With six points in the game, Missouri senior kicker Tucker McCann (358) passed Andrew Baggett (355) for second place on the Tigers' career scoring list. He needed four more points to pass Jeff Wolfert (362) as Missouri's all-time leader.

