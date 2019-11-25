In a battle of Boonville teams Thursday night at Ss. Peter & Paul, the LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams recorded the sweep.

While the Pirates seventh grade team defeated Ss. Peter & Paul 38-7, the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team also prevailed in a hard fought battle against the Warriors 36-27.

The LSE seventh grade team, 1-4 on the season, had its best start of the season while leading Ss. Peter & Paul 25-4 at the half and 34-4 after three quarters of play. The Pirates also held a 4-3 advantage in the final period.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the guys worked on a lot of new plays and played well moving the ball.

Zeke Pritchett led all scorers in the game for LSE with 11 points and four steals. Rhad Leathers finished the game with eight points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists while Cooper Pfeiffer added seven points and four rebounds, Jamal Franklin five points and two steals, D’Avion Jones four points, four steals and three rebounds, Gabe Mederios three points and two blocked shots and Max Rapp with four steals.

As for Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 0-6 on the season, Luis Green had four points while Dalton Johnson chipped in three.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said LSE came out and applied pressure early in the game and the Warriors couldn’t find a rhythm afterwards.

In the eighth grade game, LSE led Ss. Peter & Paul 7-6 after one and 15-12 at the half. However, in the third quarter, the Warriors rallied back with a 10-9 advantage to cut the lead to two at 24-22. Unfortunately for Ss. Peter & Paul, they never got any closer in the ballgame as LSE came back with a 12-6 scoring edge in the final period for the win.

“I’m very happy that my boys were able to get their first win of the season,” said LSE eighth grade coach Ryan Lyons.

Dakota Troost had the high game for LSE, 1-4, with 13 points along with three steals, two assists and one rebound.

Dakota Williams finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while Bentley Turner added six points, four steals, three assists and one rebound, Blake Griffin four points, six rebounds, three steals and one assist, Lawson Edwards two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist, Andrew Rhorer two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist and Eric Kearns with two points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 2-5 on the season, Rhodes Leonard pitched in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Levi Jeffries added seven points, three steals and two rebounds while Henry Rohrbach had seven points and three rebounds, Ross Brackman two points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, Ben Lutz two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, Luis Green one point and one steal and Eli Stock with four rebounds.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said the defense kept the team close throughout the game.