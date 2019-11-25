After scoring the first three points of their season opening game, the Moberly varsity girls basketball team chased Monroe City for nearly 29 minutes Monday before grabbing its next lead, a brief 54-52 score with 54 seconds remaining in regulation.

However, it took double overtime before the Lady Spartans could exhale.

It also took a Kennedy Messer score off the glass, thanks to a feed from Mary Billington with 0:06 left, to tie Monroe City at 59-59 to force the second overtime, as well as a Ma'Kayla Payne three with the aid of Moberly going 6-for-8 at the free throw line during what became the last segment.

Add it up and the Lady Spartans somehow battled back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter and escaped with a nail-biting 68-65 double overtime home victory against Monroe City.

“I was really happy with our team in how we stuck with it after us having a slow start and many of our early shots were not falling. I think we had those first-game jitters at the beginning. I know I did because I was real nervous about this game before I went to school and although I am a senior and have played in so many varsity games before, I still kind of worried about it during the day. When it came down to this, I had to have confidence in myself and confidence in my team,” Billington said. “Our team did a good job of regrouping. We kept fighting and battled back to put ourselves into a position to pull out a win. We stuck with it. We found a way to stay confident, become motivated and get the job done.”

Billington, a three-year starter and four-year varsity letterman, dropped in three threes and led all scorers with 19 points. The Moberly senior would make 6 of 9 free throws in the game, including her going 4-for-6 at the stripe in the second overtime, and Billington made 1 of 2 such shots with just 2-seconds remaining for the final score.

Senior Aleesia Oliver's pair of free throws with 1:20 left in the second overtime gave the Lady Spartans the go-ahead score of 66-65 to carry on its comeback mission.

Oliver went 10-for-12 at the stripe to score 18 points. Messer, a freshman point guard, rose to the occasion to knock down a pair of threes to finish with 16 points. Payne scored all 12 of her points from behind the arc, and senior Lauren Koenig contributed a 3-pointer before she was helped off the court with an injury to her right ankle in the closing seconds of the contest.

“Mary has such a huge role on our team, and other teams will key-in on defending her so much that it gives the other girls like Ma'Kayla, Kennedy and Aleesia the chance to make some big plays and big shots like what you saw happen tonight,” said Lady Spartans head coach Tony Vestal. “Kennedy has become a special player for our team and because of her skills she is being asked to do quite a bit of things for the team. She plays one-way and that is hard going at full-speed, and she's fun to watch on the floor. But when the game gets down to the wire, we want to put the ball in Mary's hands and set her up to take a shot because she's not only a good shooter, but our best free throw shooter so we want her at the line as much as possible. This was a great effort by our girls tonight.”

The Panthers of Monroe City got off to a sizzling start with a 16-3 advantage to open the second quarter, led 27-22 by intermission and 46-36 after the third quarter.

“A big part of our game was tempo. We knew Monroe City wanted to run and get up and down the floor while we wanted to slow things down a bit. Early in the game very little was working for us, we fell behind quickly,” Moberly coach Vestal said. “We were settling to take too many 3-pointers and releasing too many quick shots and they were not falling. It took us awhile before we finally reached them and gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Moberly trailed by 13 early in the fourth when shots started falling. With 0:54 left in regulation, Payne handed Messer the ball and the freshman nailed a high-arching three from the left wing . Messer's bomb erased the double-digit deficit giving Moberly a taste of the lead and the will to carry on.

The Lady Spartans shot 34 percent from the floor (21 for 62), including 10 of 28 from behind the arc. Moberly also converted 16 of 21 free throws in the game.

Monroe City ended up making 21 of 57 field goals, and went 4-for-13 from long distance. At the stripe, the Panther girls connected on 11 of 19 opportunities.

Leading scorers for Monroe City were junior Hallie Dyer with 18 points, Haley Hagan had 14, Bailey Hays scored 10 and Riley Quinn seven.

The girls jayvee game was won by Monroe City, 49-27. Moberly's Macy White led the young Lady Spartans with nine points and Alaina Link tossed in five.