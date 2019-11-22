Boonville seniors Avian Thomas and Josh Polk were recently selected to the KMZU Dream Team for the 2019 season.

Avian led the Pirates in rushing with 1,846 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 191 yards and two scores and finished the season with a total of 31 touchdowns.

As for Polk, the senior linebacker finished second on the team in tackles behind junior Harper Stock with 116 total tackles along with 14 tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

Both Thomas and Polk were also selected to the Tri-County All-Conference team. Thomas was a first team running back and honorable mention returner, while Polk was named to the first team at tight end and first team at linebacker.

Other players selected to the KMZU Dream Team are: Wyatt Kincaid and Parker Shoe of Braymer; Trace Alexander and Jeremy Williams of Brookfield; Ty Campbell and Cam Hedgepeth of Cameron; Gavin Claud and Wyatt Rowen of Carrollton; Randy Binder and Alex Binder of Chilhowee; Isaac Washburn and Dawson Wheeler of Chillicothe; Kaden Harms and Marshall Fisher of Cole Camp; Colby Stein and Brayden McGinnis of Concordia; Will Taylor and Blayne McMillin of Crest Ridge; Tucker White and Owen Fortney of East Buchanan; Brandon Gluhm and Rocky Mullin of Excelsior Springs; Dawson Wiswall and Robert Saunders of Fayette; Aidan Adkison and Tom Crouse of Gallatin; Ethan Wilson and Aaron Brooke of Hertzog; Jayden Brown and Travis Stout of Holden; Garrett Laughlin and Corbin Bevan of Kearney; Paxton Dempsay and Noah Copeland of Kirksville; Iverson Sirom and Lane Elwell of Knob Noster; Mason Gash and Michael Jordan of Lafayette County; Tyler Paul and Colton Nichols of Lathrop; Andrew Stephens and Dillon Larson of Lawson; Troy Terry and Bryce Lautenschlager of Lexington; Caleb Jackson and Austin Laurr of Lone Jack; Cullen Bruner and Colby Sims of Marceline; Jace Lance and Ethan Stickels of Marshall; Javan Noyes and Seth Branson of Mid-Buchanan; Dominic Stoneking and Jared Herron of Moberly; Kysor Hughes and Grant Wheeler of NHC; Kysor Hughes and Chandler Wheeler of Norborne/Hardin Central; Cody Damlo and Jon Slaugher of Northwest at Hughesville; Clay Griffin and Brenden Marsh of Oak Grove; Sawyer Morrow and Eli Harper of Penney; Austin Rankin and Austin Stevens of Plattsburg; Carson Shoop and Miguel Venegas of Pleasant Hill; Wyatt Segar of Polo; Nichols Grooms and Cam Hartley of Princeton; Gavin McLain and tony Bondy of Putnam County; Keyshaun Elliott and Colby Stigall of Richmond; Lex Wheeler and Kaden Olson of Sain Paul Lutheran; Grant Biere and Andrew Furlong of Salisbury; Alex Edwards and Drew Schmidt of Santa Fe; Jakobie Breshears and Chandler Zdybel of Slater; Cameron Finley and Camden Gear of Smith-Cotton; Spencer Miller and Cody McKimens of Smithville; Collin Haffey and Braydon Spurling of South Harrison; Mack Anderson and Jaeden Sears of Southwest Livingston; Dylan Hayworth and Jarrett Fuehring of Sweet Springs; Jeran Whitney and Noah Lewis of Trenton; Eli Nappe and Corbin Cowick of Warrensburg; Gage Portell and Jacob Dillon of Wellington-Napoleon and Aidan Krog and Ryan Starr of Westran.





