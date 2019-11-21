The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams had a tough night on the road Wednesday night against the Mexico Bulldogs.

While the seventh grade team fell to Mexico 35-20, the eighth grade team had a little closer game while falling by a score of 29-19.

The seventh grade Warriors, 0-5 on the season, trailed Mexico 24-13 at the half and 32-14 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul outscored Mexico 6-3.

Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade coach Blake Oswald said this was a more complete game played by the Warriors. “Ethan Sprechar played really well by anticipating passes and coming up with four steals,” Oswald.

Carr had the high game for Mexico with seven points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, Isaac Watring finished the game with a double-double with 11 points and 14 steals. Watring also had four rebounds in the game.

Ben Lutz contributed four points, five rebounds and two steals while Ethan Sprechar added three points, five rebounds, four steals and one assist, Edison Baker with two points, Chase Litton with one rebound and one steal and Tyler Wassman with one rebound.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade team, they led Mexico 7-5 after one and 13-11 at the half. However, in the second half, Mexico outscored the Warriors 18-6 for the victory.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said the boys had a much better defensive game. “We kept them with limited second chances with good boxing out,” Herzog said. “Rhodes played very well defensively holding their big man to 2 points. However, their outside offense was on as 7 of their 10 buckets came from behind the line. Offensively when we slowed down and had patience we were able to find a man open for a good shot. The second half we were too anxious to push the ball and forced some un needed shots. Still struggling from the free throw line.”

Henry Rohrbach had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with seven points along with five rebounds, one steal and one assist. Ross Brackman finished the game with six points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists while Levi Jeffries added four points, three rebounds and two steals, Rhodes Leonard two points, six rebounds and two steals, Luis Green four rebounds and one steal, Ben Lutz two steals and one rebound and Kennedy Griffy with one rebound.