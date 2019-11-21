The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team outscored Mexico in each of the fourth quarters of play for a 37-6 victory Wednesday night in Boonville.

The Lady Warriors, improving to 3-1 on the season, opened the game with a 8-0 run in the first quarter and then outscored Mexico 8-4 in the second to lead at the half 16-4. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 21-2 scoring edge in the second half to win by 31.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt, who also helps with the seventh grade team, said this team plays so well together. “They worked the ball so well that it created baskets for us,” Ronnfeldt said. “Lillian Newham saw the court and we had players getting to spots they needed to be. Riley Wilson finally got physical for us and created a lot of turnovers. That was a real team win.”

Newham led all scorers in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 17 points. Mia Eckerle tossed in 14 points while Riley Wilson added six points.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team, they fell against Mexico 31-15.

The Lady Warriors, 00-00 on the season, trailed Mexico 14-2 after one, 16-9 at the half and 24-13 after three quarters of play. The Bulldogs also outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 7-2 in the final period.

Coach Ronnfeldt said the girls got down early. “We were struggling to beat the press,” Ronnfeldt said. “We made an adjustment with a box and one and Carlie Daniel did a great job of shutting down that one player. We just couldn’t seem to dig our way out of the hole we dug in the first quarter.”

Carlie Daniel had six points and seven rebounds to lead Ss. Peter & Paul. Bridgette Lutz added three points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist while Addi Hubach had three points, four rebounds and one steal, Ava Esser two points and one steal, Alison Eichelberger one point, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist, Addy Nichols eight rebounds, Allison Drummond six rebounds and Kylee Turner with two rebounds.